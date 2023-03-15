Tompkins Solutions Names Steven Nickel Senior Director of Operations

Tompkins Solutions, a leading supply chain consulting and material handling integration firm, today announced that Steven Nickel has joined the company as senior director of operations. In addition to leading the implementation team, Nickel will be responsible for developing policies and procedures that improve performance and drive productivity.

Nickel brings over 30 years of project management experience to Tompkins, successfully managing over $2 billion in various forms of construction procurement delivery. Prior to joining Tompkins, Nickel was senior project manager for Material Handling Systems, Inc.

“Steven’s vast background effectively managing people and projects in construction and material handling will make him a great addition to the Tompkins team,” said David Latona, CEO of Tompkins Solutions. “We are thrilled to have him on board and help us continue to deliver world-class distribution and fulfillment solutions to our clients.”

Nickel is the second addition to Tompkins’ leadership team this year. In January, Billy Carter joined the company as vice president of sales. To learn more about working at Tompkins Solutions and view the company’s current openings, please visit www.tompkinsinc.com.

About Tompkins Solutions

Tompkins Solutions, a subsidiary of Tompkins International, is a global supply chain services firm dedicated to helping clients achieve supply chain excellence and profitable growth. Founded in 1975, Tompkins has integrated its decades of experience in strategy, commerce, logistics and technology to provide unique supply chain consulting and material handling integration solutions. By combining best-in-breed services and technologies, Tompkins delivers a true end-to-end supply chain solution, enabling clients to improve the customer experience and ensure long-term success. Tompkins is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina and has offices throughout North America. For more information, please visit www.tompkinsinc.com.