Raymond Once Again Named As Finalist For International Forklift Of The Year

GREENE, N.Y., February 22, 2023 — The Raymond Corporation’s 8910 end rider pallet truck has been named a finalist for an International Intralogistics and Forklift Truck of the Year (IFOY) Award, which recognizes the industry’s best intralogistics products and system solutions from around the world. Adaptability, operator comfort and sustainability features make the 8910 pallet truck perfect for a range of tasks, especially long hauls.



With intuitive, easy-to-use controls and a roomy operator compartment with enhanced ergonomics, the 8910 pallet truck is ideal for heavy-duty, high-throughput and long-haul applications. The pallet truck features ergonomically enhanced steering and a deadman pedal requiring less effort to operate, along with auto-slowdown, automatic drive-tire centering on startup and other operator-friendly features. Equipped with power steering, the Raymond® 8910 pallet truck is a quiet and energy-efficient lift truck.



Full integration with the iWAREHOUSE® Fleet and Warehouse Optimization System gives operators access to the complete portfolio of Raymond telematics, allowing easy access to critical equipment and labor performance data.



“The 8910 is a highly versatile product that combines operator comfort with technology integration,” said Chad Kritzman, product manager at The Raymond Corporation. “Operators will appreciate features like auto-slowdown and the tighter turning radius, while fleet and facility managers will have access to data that can help optimize workforce, machine and facility performance.”



In addition to offering a host of operator-comfort and performance features, the 8910 can be equipped for specific facilities and applications — including horizontal transport, loading and unloading, cold storage and dock work — and is available with various fork lengths and load capacities.



“We’re proud to be honored once again as a finalist for the IFOY Award,” said Michael Field, president and CEO, The Raymond Corporation. “The 8910 is the product of Raymond’s 100-year history of innovation and our commitment to designing equipment that helps customers optimize their distribution and warehousing operations and that enables an unmatched level of productivity.”



The IFOY Award honors the best industrial lift trucks and intralogistics solutions of the year as selected by a jury of leading international logistics media. Test days are held in Dortmund, Germany, in mid-March, when IFOY experts test all the nominated products. Test parameters include productivity, energy efficiency, safety, ergonomics and design. For more information surrounding the IFOY Test Days, visit https://www.ifoy.org/en/.



For more information or to locate an authorized Raymond Solutions and Support Center, visit www.raymondcorp.com or call 800-235-7200.



