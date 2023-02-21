ITS Logistics Appoints Peter Weis as CIO & Senior VP of Supply Chain Services

ITS Logistics, one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in the United States, today announced the appointment of Peter Weis as Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President of Supply Chain Services. Weis joins the company with over 20 years of global CIO experience and a leadership track record that spans both start-ups and Fortune 500 companies.

“Peter has all of the qualities that we look for in a leader and he truly aligns with our company culture,” said Scott Pruneau, CEO, ITS Logistics. “We were looking for an experienced professional who could come in with a strategy and new vision to enhance our commitment to developing world-class, enterprise-level, cloud-based supply chain technology. We feel we’ve found this in Peter.”

In his role as CIO & SVP of Supply Chain Services, Weis will strategically grow the IT sector of the company and provide additional leadership in building the talent pool. Before joining ITS, Weis served as Global CIO for Matson Navigation and taught an IT leadership course at the University of California, Berkeley for five years.

“I became involved in both the Exec Ed program and the Masters program at UC Berkeley, where I created a curriculum that focused on strategy, leadership, presenting, IT finance, branding, negotiation, change management, and other skills that are career accelerators within the technology and supply chain industries,” said Weis. “My teaching experience there truly validated my belief that building community based on a compelling vision is the best path forward to achieve excellence in supply chain technology.”

Weis’ course evolved into a private and public sector partnership as he invited industry peers to speak and engage with students, resulting in both internships and new employment opportunities.

“ITS has ambitious but realistic growth goals that they’ve executed on brilliantly over the last four years. It also has that same sense of community that I found in my UC Berkeley classroom,” said Weis. “This is what resonated with me in choosing this role and is why I decided to return to the private sector. The potential and opportunities are limitless at ITS. The growth trajectory, the people, the culture, and the quality of the customer base are all world-class. Lastly, the company’s commitment to technology as a differentiator is at a level rarely seen within the C-Suite.”

ITS Logistics offers a full suite of network transportation solutions across North America as well as omnichannel distribution and fulfillment services to 95% of the U.S. population within a two-day timeframe. These services include drayage and intermodal in 22 coastal ports and 30 rail ramps, a full suite of asset and asset-lite transportation solutions, omnichannel distribution and fulfillment, and outbound small parcel.

“I’m ecstatic to be at ITS Logistics,” said Weis. “I believe my background in global supply chain business and technology strategies will be very instrumental in scaling ITS. We’ve already begun building a customer-facing product suite in our drayage business as evidence of our commitment to sustainable innovation. This company is built to innovate and we’re in this for the long run.”

Headquartered in Reno, Nev., ITS is immediately looking to hire 25 professionals across applications for product management, architecture, engineering, information security, and infrastructure. The company employs more than 950 team members across Nevada, California, Washington, Oregon, Utah, Arizona, Texas, Ohio, Indiana, Georgia, and Pennsylvania.

To learn more about ITS Logistics, its 3PL services, and employment opportunities, visit ITS Logistics.