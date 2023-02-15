Chain.io Founder and CEO, Brian Glick, to Present at TPM 2023 Conference

Chain.io founder and CEO, Brain Glick, will join the list of notable speakers at Journal of Commerce’s TPM Tech, held from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24. Glick will join Ruthie Amaru, Chief Product Officer, Freightos, for the "Getting Nerdy About LogTech" session, held Feb. 23 at 5:00pm ET.

“The wave of technology investment that came about from the pandemic has peaked, now leaving the question of ‘where do we look next?’,” said Glick. “We see the impact that utilizing the right resources can have on profitability. These technologies that provide deeper visibility and operational efficiencies ultimately win the day and allow for parties to remain agile despite disruption.”

With disruptive factors forcing supply chains to become more automated, shippers and LSPs turned to LogTech providers for help. This spike in demand fueled growth within the logistics tech sector, allowing them to become essential links within the supply chain. Now, mired in a recession, shippers and LSPs are struggling to figure their next move and are once again turning to technology providers for the answers. In this session, Glick and Amaru will debate about topics like the current state of the global supply chain, the best course of action companies can take to help mitigate the impact and where logtech fits into the equation to continue making informed and profitable decisions.

“As the recession deepens, having pieces in place that can supplement and support your labor will be the clearest path to profitability and success,” added Glick. “The age of disruption that circles us today has exposed fatal flaws in our global supply chain. Being able to proactively combat delays and potential disruptions will be the next step LSPs can take to be a good partner to their customers.”

Founded in 2001, TPM is based on an editorially independent and rigorous program developed by the leading team of specialized journalists covering international transportation and logistics. TPM annually presents the industry’s most in-depth program delving into the most pressing challenges affecting container shippers in North America and globally. The event attracts the most senior-level audience in the industry and is a platform for a week of essential and intensive networking, negotiations and relationship building among the multiple parties in the international container shipping supply chain: shippers, carriers, forwarders, technology providers, trucking operators, railroads, ports, terminals and many others who participate in this market.