Steve Tippmann Retires After 36 Years, John Tippmann III Succeeds Him

(Fort Wayne, IN - January 30, 2023) - Steve Tippmann, Executive Vice President at Tippmann Group / Interstate Warehousing has announced his retirement from the refrigerated warehousing and construction industries after a career that has lasted just shy of 36 years.

Steve’s career began in refrigeration engineering, but his more recent role had him focused on customer relationships and overseeing the sales and marketing goals of Tippmann Construction and Interstate Warehousing. Steve has served in leadership positions and on boards for many associations throughout the years, including the Global Cold Chain Alliance, American Meat Institute, and Refrigerating Engineers & Technicians Association.

“I must say, I have truly enjoyed my career here and have been blessed by the wonderful people in this company,” Steve said. “I am forever grateful to John Tippmann, Sr. and John Tippmann, Jr. for the wonderful opportunity to be a part of this successful organization that is so well respected in our industry and in our local community.”

Steve is looking forward to spending more time with his wife Kim and their grandkids, and he will also continue to enjoy some of his favorite hobbies; hunting, fishing, and collecting cars.

With Steve Tippmann’s retirement, Tippmann Group has announced that John Tippmann, III will succeed Steve as Executive Vice President of the company. John has been with Tippmann Group for 15 years and is experienced in each division of the company. He began with Tippmann Properties as a Building Manager before spending some time with Tippmann Construction as a Project Manager. John then transitioned to Interstate Warehousing, where he spent most of his time in various levels of operations. Most recently, he has spent the last two years as VP of Sales Strategy, working with key customers to continue to build long-lasting business relationships.

“I am very grateful for all Steve has done for the company over the past 36 years,” John said. “I don’t have any doubt the company is where it is today because of his knowledge, experience, and capabilities. I look forward to my new role with Tippmann Group, and I am excited to see what the future holds for both the company and myself.”

Tippmann Group would like to say Thank You to Steve Tippmann for the leadership and experience he has provided our company over the years. We wish him well in his retirement, and we are excited about what John Tippmann, III will bring to this role in the future.