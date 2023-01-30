Extensiv Names Aaron Stead as President and Expands Executive Team

Extensiv (formerly 3PL Central) — delivering omnichannel software solutions for warehouse, inventory, and order management — today announced new executive appointments of Aaron Stead as president, Carolyn Sparano as vice president of customer success, and Mariano Ferrario as vice president of digital customer experience and growth.

Extensiv added the new roles to execute its aggressive growth plans following the $80 million secured term loan from Runway Investments. Andy Lloyd will remain Extensiv’s CEO.

Aaron Stead, Extensiv president: Stead joins Extensiv with nearly two decades of experience driving revenue growth in dynamic, fast-paced, and competitive B2B markets. Most recently, Stead led vision, strategy, and execution as chief revenue officer at Mindbody, which acquired Booker, where Stead also served as CRO. Stead spent seven years at InfusionSoft, where he ushered the company to more than 10x growth in both revenue and size as chief sales and marketing officer and spent seven years at Sage Software leading sales and alliances.

Carolyn Sparano, Extensiv vice president of customer success: Sparano brings more than 25 years of experience leading operations and customer organizations for SaaS companies. Before joining Extensiv, Sparano led client-facing organizations at Solarwinds, NetSuite, Red Hat, and Bronto, where she transitioned Bronto from an organically grown company to an independent business unit within Oracle.

Mariano Ferrario, Extensiv vice president of digital customer experience and growth: Ferrario joins Extensiv after decades of leading product strategy, vision, and user experience for high-growth organizations at the intersection of brand and commerce. Previously, Ferrario led the design and product team of NetSuite’s new enterprise-level ecommerce front-end application framework supporting B2C and B2B organizations.

“Extensiv has a rare opportunity to rethink omnichannel fulfillment software for brands and 3PLs. The barrier to selling online has come down. However, consumers' expectations are higher than ever,” Stead said. “As a team, we see the opportunity in front of us and are laser-focused on bringing growing ecommerce brands together with world class logistics providers. I’m passionate about putting customers first in everything we do.”



“Extensiv’s vision is unique and bold. We’re changing the industry by breaking down technology adoption and scalability barriers for high-growth brands and 3PLs. Aaron, Carolyn, and Mariano’s experience will help us execute and drive change,” said Andy Lloyd, Extensiv CEO. “Aaron’s passion and customer-centric approach aligns perfectly with Extensiv’s mission to create the most flexible and comprehensive platform for brands and 3PLs.”

About Extensiv

Extensiv, formerly 3PL Central, is a visionary technology leader focused on creating the future of omnichannel fulfillment. We partner with warehouse professionals and entrepreneurial brands to transform their fulfillment operations in the radically changing world of commerce and consumer expectations. Through our unrivaled network of more than 1,500 connected 3PLs and a suite of integrated, cloud-native warehouse management (WMS), order management (OMS), inventory management (IMS), and integration management software, we enable modern merchants and brands to fulfill demand anywhere with superior flexibility and scale without painful platform migrations as they grow. More than 25,000 logistics professionals and thousands of brands trust Extensiv every day to drive commerce at the pace that modern consumers expect. Learn more at www.extensiv.com.