SGS Maine Pointe Partners with RailState to Provide Rail Network Visibility

Global supply chain and operations implementation consulting firm, SGS Maine Pointe, a member of the SGS Group, announced today that it has partnered with RailState, a comprehensive platform for real-time visibility of freight railway network conditions, performance, priority, and volume.

“We see this digital experience becoming a solution to provide our clients a competitive advantage when shipping by rail,” said Nathanael Powrie, Managing Director, Data Analytics at SGS Maine Pointe. “The team is very excited to work with RailState to develop a customized journey map on how this technology can help make better and more informed decisions for managing transportation.”

With the RailState digital solution, SGS Maine Pointe will be able to enhance its strategy of providing clients with end-to-end supply chain visibility, and more granular data that can be used to make better decisions and boost ROI. Using the system, shippers will be able to, for the first time, see rail network conditions, including real-time current velocity, train volume and mix, and priority. In addition, shippers will also have access to commodity data showing how many shipments are moving on the network, where they are, and where the flow might be disrupted.

“Rail is an integral part of our Total Value Optimization™ (TVO) end-to-end supply chain and operations services,” said Powrie. “This partnership harmonizes our decades of rail experience with the desire to offer our clients ways to strengthen real-time visibility and mitigate risk to the supply chain.”

The need for enhanced visibility of the rail system has been made even more apparent over the past few years. The powerful combination of SGS Maine Pointe’s TVO strategy, and the real-time visibility of RailState, will now give SGS Maine Pointe clients all the tools, insights, and foresight they need to make the best decisions possible for shipping across all modes.

“This partnership with SGS Maine Pointe reflects our ongoing commitment to bringing enhanced visibility, modern business intelligence and predictive analytics to rail,” said John Schmitter, CCO of RailState. “Rail is and always will be an essential component of the supply chain. We are excited to be partnering with SGS Maine Pointe to provide this enhanced level of rail visibility to SGS Maine Pointe clients.”

SGS Maine Pointe’s TVO – enhanced with RailState’s unique visibility into the rail system – gives customers a competitive advantage with unparalleled visibility throughout the entire end-to-end supply chain, powered with a modernized, digitized and transformed system of analytics, leader and organizational improvement, and sales and operational planning.

About SGS Maine Pointe

SGS Maine Pointe, a member of the SGS Group, is a global supply chain and operations consulting firm trusted by many chief executives and private equity firms to drive compelling economic returns for their companies. We achieve this by delivering accelerated, sustainable improvements in EBITDA, cash, and growth across their operations, procurement, and logistics. Our hands-on implementation experts work with executives and their teams to rapidly break through functional silos and transform the buy-make-move-fulfill supply chain to deliver the greatest value to customers and investors at the lowest cost and risk to business. We call this Total Value Optimization (TVO)™.

SGS Maine Pointe’s engagements are results-driven and deliver between 4:1-8:1 ROI. We are so confident in our work and our processes that we provide a unique 100% guarantee of engagement fees based on annualized savings. www.mainepointe.com

About SGS

We are SGS – the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. Our 96,000 employees operate a network of 2,600 offices and laboratories, working together to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world. SGS has been delivering ESG and sustainability solutions and services to clients for the past 25 years and has been a carbon neutral company for the past seven years.

About RailState

RailState is the only unbiased, third-party, real-time measure of rail capacity and performance in North America. Their mission is to provide rail network transparency to all users so they choose rail first, benefitting both the supply chain and the environment. RailState’s unique data, produced from their sensor network utilizing AI, gives rail users the impartial insights they need to optimize their supply chain.