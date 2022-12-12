Gebrüder Weiss Provides Food and Toys to Community this Holiday Season

CHICAGO – December 12, 2022 – This holiday season, international logistics and transport company Gebrüder Weiss goes beyond helping its customers meet holiday demands; the organization has three community initiatives to help families in need. The employees at the company’s USA headquarters in Wood Dale, Illinois, have worked together to create giving opportunities that reach throughout the Chicagoland area. From the company’s sponsorship at the German American Events’ 26th annual Christkindlmarket to delivering and packing holiday meals for local families, the team at Gebrüder Weiss has prioritized giving back this season.

For Thanksgiving, Gebrüder Weiss partnered with Bleuroot restaurant in West Dundee to deliver 62 meals to families in the area that requested assistance. This was the sixth consecutive year the company worked with a local restaurant to organize and provide holiday meals and the second time it has worked with Bleuroot. Families received delicious and wholesome meals delivered right to their doorstep. The company has also partnered with Feed My Starving Children in Schaumburg to pack meals for those in need. The volunteer opportunity has become an annual tradition for Gebrüder Weiss. It is so popular with employees and their families that the company participates in six different packing sessions throughout December and January.

“Gebrüder Weiss is a family-owned organization, and we are committed to growing our people and making a positive impact on our community and economy, said the CEO of Gebrüder Weiss USA, Mark McCullough. “The team looks forward to participating in the opportunities we have to give back to the community, and it’s been wonderful to help more people each year,” he added.

Through Thursday, December 15, visitors to the Christkindlmarket in Daley Plaza at 50 West Washington can share the joy of the season and bring a new, unwrapped gift for donation or shop the market for an item to be donated to Toys for Tots. Team members from Gebrüder Weiss will be on hand in the Alpine-style timber tent to collect items. To spread even more holiday cheer, on Saturdays and Sundays only, through December 15, visitors that bring Toys for Tots donations to the Gebrüder Weiss booth will receive a $5 voucher to use on food or beverages at the market.

About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world's oldest transport company with a history that dates back more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs nearly 8,000 people worldwide and boasts 180 company-owned locations. The business presence in North America includes headquarters in Chicago and offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, El Paso, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. Developing and changing with its customers' needs during its long history, Gebrüder Weiss is also a pioneer in sustainable business practices having implemented myriad ecological, economic, and social initiatives. The company's continuous growth illustrates the need for highly experienced providers of global solutions through an international network of supply chain experts. Customized solutions with a single point of contact provide customers with an exceptional service experience focused on reliable and economical solutions. www.gw-world.com

