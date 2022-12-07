Interstate Warehousing Breaks Ground On New Facility In Kingman, Arizona

(Kingman, AZ - December 7, 2022) - Interstate Warehousing, one of the largest public refrigerated warehouse companies in the world, held a groundbreaking ceremony today, announcing that its network of facilities is growing again. Construction will begin soon on the newest IWI facility on a 92-acre site in Kingman, Arizona.

“Over the years, we have had several customers express an interest in having Interstate Warehousing provide a West Coast alternative to meet cold storage needs, and Kingman, Arizona has proved to be a perfect location for IWI,” said John Tippmann, Jr., President of Interstate Warehousing / Tippmann Group. “This strategic location provides excellent access to several major markets like Las Vegas, Phoenix and Los Angeles, while opening the door to new opportunities for our customers with operations out West.”

The first phase of IWI Kingman will be a 273,000 square foot freezer facility with a 55-foot clear ceiling. The building will be home to more than 30,000 pallet positions and will feature turret trucks running in very narrow aisles in order to maximize storage space. A modern two-story office will greet visitors to the facility upon arrival, and 43 dock doors will serve the truck drivers who are picking up from or delivering to the warehouse.

Master site planning is in place for future expansion up to 1.2 million square feet at the facility as additional customer needs arise.

Interstate Warehousing is the 4th largest public refrigerated warehouse company in the United States, owning and operating more than 115 million cubic feet of refrigerated and frozen warehouse space nationwide.

Design/build construction of the project is being handled by Tippmann Construction, a sister company to Interstate Warehousing. Both are part of the Tippmann Group family of companies based in Fort Wayne, IN. The facility is projected to be completed and operational by 4th Quarter 2023.