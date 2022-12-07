Circle Logistics Leads Industry By Tracking Over 90% of its Loads

Circle Logistics (Circle), a leading asset-based full-service logistics company, today announced that its integration with transportation management software (TMS) Transport Pro has resulted in the live-tracking of more than 90% of all loads booked.

Circle’s use of auto-arrive and auto-depart dispatch geofence notifications and other technology is proving to be a gamechanger for the growing company that is currently leading the industry in enhanced visibility. Most competitors track 40-60% of loads, with very few tracking up to 80% of loads.

“Partnership with Transport Pro to provide enhanced visibility for 90% of our freight is so beneficial to our customers because everyone involved in the shipping process saves time without calling or emailing to get delivery statuses,” said Eric Fortmeyer, president and CEO, Circle Logistics. “Because we pride ourselves on being an extension of our customers’ teams, our ability to provide real-time live-tracking is another example of our dedication to providing a stellar customer experience that includes safeguarding freight from theft and other risks.”

The ability for customers to track shipments from origin through the final delivery using more automation creates more efficient carrier management processes, including more accurate on-time pickup and delivery performance tracking.

Confirmed as one of the fastest-growing private third-party logistics (3PLs) companies in the U.S. as a 2022 Armstrong & Associates’ Top 100 Domestic Transportation Management 3PL honoree, a great portion of Circle’s more than 300% growth over the past two years is attributed to the company’s increase in the ability to provide end-to-end visibility through live-tracking.

“It is Circle’s goal to track every load for their customers and we look forward to empowering their team to meet that goal, which will further enhance the customer experience,” said Kenneth Kloeppel, director of technology, Transport Pro.