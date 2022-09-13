Manhattan Associates Helps Floor & Decor Unify Its Supply Chain

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced that Floor & Decor, a leading specialty retailer of hard surface flooring, has chosen to upgrade its existing Manhattan solutions to Manhattan Active® Supply Chain, a landmark advancement in supply chain efficiency and optimization. This decision provides Floor & Decor with enterprise-wide supply chain unification via the most modern cloud-native software infrastructure available.

With over 174 warehouse store locations in the US, Floor & Decor is a successful and rapidly growing specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. With its continued growth, Floor & Decor recently decided to build on this success and move its existing on-premise warehouse management, order management, transportation management and demand forecasting and inventory optimization solutions into the cloud via Manhattan Active Supply Chain.

“Making the transition to the Manhattan Active suite of solutions will further enhance and simplify Floor & Decor’s supply chain network,” said Bob Howell, executive vice president, Americas at Manhattan. “Floor & Decor is currently experiencing tremendous success and supply chain growth and Manhattan Active solutions are built to scale and adapt to those changes.”

Manhattan Active Supply Chain is a single, cloud-native, end-to-end supply chain commerce solution – encompassing everything from inventory planning and optimization to distribution and fulfillment. It brings key elements of the supply chain into harmony and offers rich, real-time data visualizations and the ability to act immediately because insight and execution are in the same solutions, helping retailers deliver the experience that today’s connected customer has come to expect.