Manhattan Associates lets retailers compare omnichannel muscle to their peers

Supply chain commerce tech provider Manhattan Associates has launched a software dashboard that gives retailers a realtime assessment of how their omnichannel fulfilllent performance stacks up against the industry, the company said at the National Retail Federation (NRF)’s annual show in New York.

Manhattan’s “Fulfillment Experience Insights” dashboard provides continuous benchmarking of fulfillment performance, proactively informing retailers how they compare against a large pool of peers and competitors. The new capability gives retailers a single view of digital order fulfillment KPIs like store pickup conversion, shorts and abandonment, and time to fulfill. Retailers can then evaluate, measure and adjust their supply chain execution strategies using aggregated and anonymized data from the Manhattan Active cloud ecosystem.

“For the first time ever, retail operations teams can see exactly how they are performing against the rest of the industry,” Amy Tennent, senior director of Product Management at Manhattan, said in a release. “This is a complete game changer, because they now have a starting point to begin creating more efficiency and improving fulfillment performance for their customers.”

Last year, Manhattan launched a “Unified Commerce Benchmark” which measured 286 customer experience capabilities across four segments. Of these four primary segments, ‘Promising & Fulfillment’ returned the lowest scores by a significant margin, the company said. Now, Manhattan's new dashboard gives retailers their real-time performance in this critical area, helping them become Unified Commerce leaders.