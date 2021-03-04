E-commerce fulfillment squeezes retailers’ profit margins, Manhattan Associates says

As retailers seek a roadmap to post-pandemic growth, they will need to balance the twin goals of fulfillment margins and frictionless customer experiences, according to supply chain software vendor Manhattan Associates Inc.

The dramatic increase in e-commerce volume triggered by the pandemic has strained many retailers' abilities to preserve their profit margins while providing new forms of order fulfillment, such as buy online pickup in-store (BOPIS), ship-from-store, and curbside pickup, according to a report from the industry analyst firm Incisiv that was commissioned by Manhattan Associates.

News that the pandemic triggered a five-fold increase in e-commerce volume in 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 may have seemed like a bonanza for retailers, but many companies struggled to grow their profit margins through order fulfillment, according to the report titled "The New Store Experience Imperatives in High-Touch Retail.”

"The e-commerce uptick of the last twelve months has necessitated a realignment of how retailers approach leveraging store associates, locations, and inventory," Kevin Swanwick, vice president for store solutions at Manhattan Associates, said in a release. "Associates became pickers and shippers; stores turned into mini fulfillment centers, and in-store inventory was increasingly made available online."

To cope with that new reality, the report found that retailers should follow four steps to ease their brick and mortar transformations:

make store-based fulfillment more profitable by addressing the inefficiencies in the process,

unify the customer experience across both physical and digital touchpoints through strategies like equipping store associates with digital tools for email, text, or social media,

ensure the shopping experience is frictionless, including easy returns, and

keep in-store inventory management just as accurate as warehouse counts to enable better results with BOPIS and curbside pickup.

The research was generated by a survey of 2,500 in-store shoppers (specifically in the high-touch retail segment including fashion, luxury, and specialty) that was compared to a separate survey of 125 U.S. high-touch retailers to contrast sellers’ capabilities with shoppers’ expectations.