TIA names DOT official Reinke as new CEO

A rail industry veteran and U.S. Department of Transportation official will take over as leader of the third-party logistics (3PL) trade group Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA), the group said Friday.

Anne Reinke will become the TIA’s second president & CEO to be recruited from a federal agency since longtime head Robert Voltmann retired at the end of September after 23 years at TIA’s helm. Before leading the group, Voltmann had been chief of staff to the commissioner of the U.S. Interstate Commerce Commission during the George H.W. Bush administration.

Reinke replaces Douglas G. Clark, an association member who served about a month as interim CEO following Voltmann’s departure. She will now lead TIA as the group endeavors to advance its position as the leading advocate for 3PLs and supporting ethical brokers as they build successful businesses, according to Brian Evans, TIA Board Chair and CEO of L&L Freight Services.

Reinke joins TIA following nearly two years as deputy assistant secretary with the U.S. Department of Transportation in the Trump administration and 16 years with rail freight carrier CSX Corp., working in their federal affairs office and ultimately serving as the vice president – government affairs.

“Anne’s experience in the transportation industry, coupled with her extensive government affairs background and leadership skills, will help guide TIA as we seek to enhance strategic alliances, strengthen industry and stakeholder partnerships, and increase our standing on Capitol Hill – all in support of providing increased tools, resources, and representation to our members,” Evans said in a statement.