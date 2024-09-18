Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Dexory opens U.S. headquarters in Nashville

British firm provides robots that cruise warehouses and count inventory.

dexory robot counts warehouse inventory
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffSep 18, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
See Full Bio

The British logistics robotics vendor Dexory today reached across the Atlantic to address rising demand for inventory automation products and opened its North American headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee.

Dexory’s robotic platform cruises warehouse aisles while scanning and counting the items stored inside, using a combination of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), a tall mast equipped with sensors, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Along with the opening of the office, Dexory also announced that tech executive Kristen Shannon has joined the Company’s executive team to become Chief Operating Officer (COO), and will work out of Dexory’s main HQ in the United Kingdom.

“Businesses across the globe are looking at extracting more insights from their warehousing operations and this is where Dexory can rapidly help businesses unlock actionable data insights from the warehouse that help boost efficiencies across the board,” Andrei Danescu, CEO and Co-Founder of Dexory, said in a release. “After entering the US market, we’re excited to open new offices in Nashville and appoint Kristen to accelerate our scale, drive new levels of efficiency and reimagine supply chain operations.”

ArticleEditorial
dexory
ArticleEditorial
dexory

The Latest

labor management software on tablet screen
Article

Easy Metrics acquires TZA in tie-up of labor management systems

e-commerce shirt and mug packaged in shipping box
Article

Survey: Tighter returns policies shrink consumer spending

More Stories

medical supplies on baby's feet

Kuehne+Nagel opens 10th healthcare logistics facility in Canada

Contract logistics provider Kuehne+Nagel today opened its 10th healthcare logistics facility in Canada, announcing it would operate the 270,00-square foot temperature-controlled fulfilment center for its partner, Medtronic.

Kuehne+Nagel will use the Milton, Ontario, site to distribute Medtronics’ products to hospitals and institutions. Medtronic also operates a service and repair center within the facility, as well as a test and preventative maintenance center for their medical equipment.

Keep ReadingShow less
infographic on trucking freight fraud

TIA survey: Truckload freight is primary fraud target

Truckload freight is the primary target of fraud in the transportation sector, according to a report from third party logistics (3PL) trade group the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA).

Based on a survey of 200 TIA members representing the diversity of the industry, 98% of respondents identified truckload as their most vulnerable mode. And those thieves are in search of three most commonly stolen goods—electronics, solar panels, and household goods—due to their high value and ease of resale.

Keep ReadingShow less
retail workers fulfilling orders

NRF: Retail sales continued to grow in August

Retail sales continued to grow in August, fueled by rising wages amid falling inflation, according to a National Retail Federation (NRF) analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data released yesterday.

By the numbers, overall retail sales in August were up 0.1% seasonally adjusted month over month and up 2.1% unadjusted year over year. That compared with increases of 1.1% month over month and 2.9% year over year in July.

Keep ReadingShow less
undersea fiberoptic cable

U.S., U.K., and Australia boost supply chain defenses

The U.S., U.K., and Australia will strengthen supply chain resiliency by sharing data and taking joint actions under the terms of a pact signed last week, the three nations said.

The agreement creates a “Supply Chain Resilience Cooperation Group” designed to build resilience in priority supply chains and to enhance the members’ mutual ability to identify and address risks, threats, and disruptions, according to the U.K.’s Department for Business and Trade.

Keep ReadingShow less
warehouse worker taking inventory

MRO experts call for greater focus on business risks

A new survey finds a disconnect in organizations’ approach to maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO), as specialists call for greater focus than executives are providing, according to a report from Verusen, a provider of inventory optimization software.

Nearly three-quarters (71%) of the 250 procurement and operations leaders surveyed think MRO procurement/operations should be treated as a strategic initiative for continuous improvement and a potential innovation source. However, just over half (58%) of respondents note that MRO procurement/operations are treated as strategic organizational initiatives.

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2024.