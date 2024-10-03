Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Dexory raises $80 million for inventory-counting robots

Rolling bots perform continuous warehouse scans to create digital twins and optimize performance, British firm says.

dexory robot counting warehouse inventory
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffOct 03, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
See Full Bio

The British logistics robot vendor Dexory this week said it has raised $80 million in venture funding to support an expansion of its artificial intelligence (AI) powered features, grow its global team, and accelerate the deployment of its autonomous robots.

A “significant focus” continues to be on expanding across the U.S. market, where Dexory is live with customers in seven states and last month opened a U.S. headquarters in Nashville. The Series B will also enhance development and production facilities at its UK headquarters, the firm said.

The “series B” funding round was led by DTCP, with participation from Latitude Ventures, Wave-X and Bootstrap Europe, along with existing investors Atomico, Lakestar, Capnamic, and several angels from the logistics industry. With the close of the round, Dexory has now raised $120 million over the past three years.

Dexory says its product, DexoryView, provides real-time visibility across warehouses of any size through its autonomous mobile robots and AI. The rolling bots use sensor and image data and continuous data collection to perform rapid warehouse scans and create digital twins of warehouse spaces, allowing for optimized performance and future scenario simulations.

ArticleEditorialLogisticsInventory
dexory
ArticleEditorialLogisticsInventory
dexory

The Latest

ships and containers at port of savannah
Article

54 container ships now wait in waters off East and Gulf coast ports

CSCMP EDGE 2024: Gains Systems
DCV-TV 5: Solution Profiles

CSCMP EDGE 2024: Gains Systems

CSCMP EDGE 2024: Yale
DCV-TV 5: Solution Profiles

CSCMP EDGE 2024: Yale

More Stories

Forklift made of grass

California forges ahead with zero-emission forklift rule

In 2021, DC Velocity reported on a proposed California state regulation that would require most forklift fleets to switch to zero-emission (ZE) trucks over a period of years. Three years later, in a public hearing on June 27, 2024, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) unanimously approved a revised version of that proposal. The regulation will require most fleets to phase in ZE forklifts between 2028 and 2038. Restrictions on the purchase and sale of certain new forklifts with internal combustion (IC) engines kick in much earlier, in 2026.

The forklift mandate is designed to comply with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Executive Order N-79-20, which requires off-road vehicle fleets in California to transition to zero-emission models by 2035 “where feasible.” The 70-page regulation approved in June applies to certain categories of large spark ignition (LSI) forklifts fueled by propane, natural gas, or gasoline (diesel-powered forklifts are exempt). They include all Class IV forklifts, and Class V forklifts with a rated capacity of 12,000 pounds or less. CARB estimates that some 89,000 LSI forklifts will be phased out under the new rule.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hyster: What Does the New OSHA Safety Program Mean for My Operation?

What Does the New OSHA Safety Program Mean for My Operation?

  • Who the program applies to
  • How the program is administered
  • What compliance officers look for during inspections
  • How operations can prepare

Download now

seegrid CR1_Renders_1-2_11zon.png

Seegrid lands $50 million backing for autonomous lift trucks

Seegrid Corp., which makes autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for pallet material handling, has landed $50 million in new financial backing to accelerate its autonomous lift truck initiatives, which are generating more growth than expected, the company said today.

“Unrelenting labor shortages and wage inflation, accompanied by increasing consumer demand, are driving rapid market adoption of autonomous technologies in manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics,” Seegrid CEO and President Joe Pajer said in a release. “This is particularly true in the area of palletized material flows; areas that are addressed by Seegrid’s autonomous tow tractors and lift trucks. This segment of the market is just now ‘coming into its own,’ and Seegrid is a clear leader.”

Keep ReadingShow less
wpga Screenshot 2024-08-27 at 2.47.53 PM.png

Propane industry sues to stop California’s zero-emission forklift rule

Industry trade group the Western Propane Gas Association (WPGA) is pushing back against a California rule requiring zero-emission forklifts, announcing Friday that it had sued the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to stop the regulator’s new policy.

CARB in June said it would require most fleets to phase in zero-emission forklifts between 2028 and 2038, and would restrict the purchase of certain new forklifts with internal combustion engines beginning in 2026.

Keep ReadingShow less
TTEK Robotic-10-e1632177287692-panorama-e3fd9a0d185f4f91d9210cff42d89679-6130eb03156ed.jpg

Automation vendor Duravant acquires T-TEK Material Handling

The Illinois-based automation solutions provider Duravant has acquired T-TEK Material Handling LLC, a manufacturer of high-speed packaging machinery and systems solutions headquartered in Montgomery, Alabama.

T-TEK makes end-of-line equipment including palletizers, depalletizers, conveyors, and custom automated lines for producers of packaged food, beverage, and consumer products.

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2024.