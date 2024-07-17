IANA chief Casey to retire after 27 years at helm

The Intermodal Association of North America (IANA) has launched a search for its next leader after announcing today that its longtime president and CEO, Joni Casey, will retire at the end of 2024 after 27 years at the helm of the intermodal freight trade group.

Under Casey's leadership, IANA saw its membership grow from several hundred companies to more than 1,000. Other accomplishments included the creation of: industry technology programs under its Intermodal Information Services; a Scholarship Program aimed at fostering the next generation of talent in freight and intermodal transportation; and an industry Advocacy Program designed to increase the Association’s visibility before policymakers.

“Joni’s transformative leadership has shaped IANA into a dynamic organization poised to address the evolving needs of the intermodal community. Her legacy is one of innovation, resilience, and steadfast commitment to advancing intermodal transportation,” Trevor Ash, Chair of IANA's board of directors and CEO of CIE Manufacturing, said in a release.

Prior to joining IANA, Casey was the executive director of the American Trucking Association’s Intermodal Council, and the president and CEO of the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA).



