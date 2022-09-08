Dermody Properties Hires Benjamin Seeger as Northwest Region Partner

Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, has announced Benjamin Seeger as Northwest Region Partner. He is based in the company’s Bellevue, Wash. office and works closely with Phil Wood, also a Partner in the region.

In this position, Seeger is responsible for the sourcing and execution of acquisition and development opportunities in the Northwest region of the United States, with a focus on Seattle and Portland industrial real estate. He also leads asset management and customer relations for the region.

“I am thrilled to join the experienced and talented team at Dermody Properties and to contribute to this fast-paced and dynamic region within the portfolio,” said Seeger. “The Pacific Northwest offers expedient access to national and international customers and bright prospects for new acquisitions and developments.”

Before joining Dermody Properties, Seeger was a senior manager at Amazon, leading the company’s real estate program for last-mile logistics facilities in North America, Latin America, Australia and Singapore. At Amazon, he managed a large team of real estate professionals responsible for sourcing and developing existing and build-to-suit facilities across those regions. Prior to that, Seeger was a practicing commercial real estate attorney for nearly a decade, working with many of the premier real estate practices in the Northwest. He represented clients in leasing, acquisition, financing, and development across asset types and regions.

“Benjamin’s skillset, extensive experience and knowledge base in the Northwest Region will be an asset to both our team and our customers,” said Douglas A. Kiersey, Jr., President of Dermody Properties. “We welcome him to the team and look forward to working with him.”

Seeger is a member of the Washington State Bar and a graduate of the Urban Land Institute’s Center for Sustainable Leadership. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Washington and a J.D. from Vanderbilt University.