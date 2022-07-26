Logistics Plus Opens New 500,000 Square Foot Charlotte Warehouse

ERIE, PA (July 26, 2022) – Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, is proud to announce the official opening of a new 500 thousand square foot warehouse near Charlotte, North Carolina. The facility is located just south of Charlotte in a new industrial park in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Joseph Nelson is the new manager of the LP Charlotte Warehouse, while John Krob will continue to oversee LP's regional operations, including its full-service logistics and freight forwarding branch office in Charlotte.

John Krob is a relatively new member of the Logistics Plus team, having joined the company last year. John has been instrumental in growing the company's global network, helping add key international personnel, and acquiring new accounts while opening the new LP Charlotte Warehouse. John has a history of excellent customer retention and growth due to his straightforward, honest approach. He has built a solid reputation as an expert in the industry, along with his strong leadership, determination, and professionalism.

"Warehousing capacity is tight in the eastern U.S., and costs are high," said Yuriy Ostapyak, COO for Logistics Plus. "The LP Charlotte facility is sizable and well-located to access major highways giving our customers another ideal storage and fulfillment option within the Logistics Plus network. With John's leadership, LP Charlotte will be another successful operation for our customers and for Logistics Plus."

Logistics Plus also manages sizable warehousing facilities in southern California, Arizona, Dallas, Chicago, Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey. The company is closing in on 5 million square feet of commercial warehousing across North America, with additional warehousing in Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America.

About Logistics Plus, Inc.

Logistics Plus, Inc. is a 21st-century logistics company that provides freight transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. The company was founded 25 years ago in Erie, PA, by Jim Berlin. Today, Logistics Plus is a highly regarded, fast-growing, and award-winning transportation and logistics company. With its trademark Passion For Excellence™, Logistics Plus employees put the 'plus' in logistics by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that ensure complete customer satisfaction and success.

The Logistics Plus® network includes offices, warehouses, and agents located in Erie, PA; Aurora, CO; Buffalo, NY; Charlotte, NC; Chicago, IL; Chino, CA; Cincinnati, OH; Cleveland, OH; Colton, CA; Dallas, TX; Dayton, NJ; Des Moines, IA; Haslet TX; Houston, TX; Laredo, TX; Lexington, NC; Los Angeles, CA; Miami, FL; New York, NY; Olean, NY; Ontario, CA; Phoenix, AZ; San Francisco, CA; Tulsa, OK; Vancouver, WA; Australia; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Egypt; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Kazakhstan; Kenya; Libya; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; Poland; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; Taiwan; Turkey; UAE; Uganda; and Vietnam; with additional agents around the world. For more information, visit logisticsplus.com or follow @LogisticsPlus on Twitter.