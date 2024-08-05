RJW Logistics Group Acquires Twelfth Warehouse in Chicagoland

JOLIET, IL (August 5, 2024) – RJW Logistics Group, Inc. (“RJW or the “Company”), a leading provider of retail logistics solutions for CPG companies, announced today the acquisition of its twelfth warehouse in Chicagoland. The new 640,000 square foot building marks the inception of the Company’s proven campus model in the Joliet area. This strategic expansion further solidifies its ability to effectively serve CPG suppliers nationwide.

Currently operating from fourteen state-of-the-art consolidation warehouses, RJW’s proven flexible, single-node model advances suppliers’ ability to move goods more efficiently – ultimately increasing in-stocks and sales. With the addition of this latest facility, RJW’s total retail logistics footprint exceeds seven million square feet spanning fourteen warehouses, including twelve in Chicago and two in Dallas.

Estimated to hold 68,000 pallets and ship more than forty-one million cases annually, the new Joliet warehouse represents the Company’s twelfth facility in one of the nation’s most effective trade corridors. By managing a single set of customers’ inventory in strategic locations, RJW produces economies of scale for suppliers to achieve a fully optimized and efficient supply chain at a lower cost. Through this LEED certified facility, the Company will service 250 CPG customers and create approximately 220 new jobs in the greater Joliet area.

“By growing our proven strategic inventory management footprint in the Joliet area, we’re positioned to meet increased demand and deliver industry-leading performance to over 100 retailers nationwide,” said Kevin Williamson, CEO. “This differentiating approach enables us to increase supply chain control and visibility for our customers, translating into reduced operational costs and improved in-stocks and sales at retail.”

RJW is committed to business practices that minimize its customers’ environmental footprint and promote sustainability. The Company’s recycling program for packaging and other materials accumulates over 100 tons annually across its network. Additionally, suppliers decrease their environmental footprints through RJW’s leading Retail Consolidation Program, eliminating an average of 33 LTL shipments through one consolidated shipment.

About RJW Logistics Group

RJW Logistics Group, Inc. is a leading retail logistics solutions provider, with a specialized focus on retail consolidation services designed for consumer-packaged goods suppliers to retailers. RJW’s asset-based transportation, logistics and warehousing provide an attractive value proposition for shippers requiring retail logistics expertise. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.rjwgroup.com.