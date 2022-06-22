VANDERLANDE OPENS NEW NORTH AMERICAN HEADQUARTERS IN MARIETTA, GEORGIA

Vanderlande, a market-leading, global partner for future-proof logistic process automation in the warehousing, airport and parcel sectors, celebrated the opening of its newly constructed North American headquarters in Marietta, Georgia with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The 152,612 square-foot facility, located at 3054 Chastain Meadows Parkway Northwest, will serve as the centerpiece of the company’s new 27-acre campus.

“For more than 23 years we’ve called Cobb County the headquarters of our North American business, which includes our significant engineering, research and development, manufacturing and corporate operations,” said Nick Porter, president of Airports and Parcel Solutions, North America at Vanderlande. “The incredible team we have assembled has played an important role in our dramatic growth in North America and the many transformative innovations introduced to the industries and customers we serve.”

The new headquarters will serve nearly 1,000 employees and includes many amenities to encourage and support an enjoyable work environment including a large fitness center and full-service cafeteria with nutritious options. Close to many restaurants and local businesses, the campus also includes extensive green space and walking trails.

The building was also designed to further Vanderlande’s sustainability goals. Leed GOLD certified, it includes a large solar panel array capable of offsetting more than 25% of energy usage, rainwater capture systems for irrigation and graywater plumbing, technologically advanced and efficient heating and cooling systems, and onsite charging stations for electric vehicles. In addition, it was constructed using locally sourced materials to reduce carbon emissions.

“Our new headquarters marks an exciting new chapter for the company as demand for the systems and expertise we provide to our customers continues to increase,” said Sean Wallingford, president of Warehouse Solutions, North America at Vanderlande. “We are incredibly grateful to be part of Atlanta’s innovation economy and greatly appreciate the support we’ve received from the office of Governor Brian P. Kemp, the Cobb Chamber, the Town Center Community Improvement District, and so many others. With this campus, we look forward to making an even greater contribution in the metro Atlanta area.”

The innovation center in the headquarters currently underway will display many of the company’s solutions and is designed to give potential customers and partners an opportunity to see Vanderlande’s advanced automation and software in action. Projects to build a separate, larger innovation center, a parking deck and an additional office building on the campus are also already underway.

The company will continue its close collaboration with Georgia Institute of Technology, Kennesaw State University and the University of Georgia. Those who are interested in learning more about Vanderlande job openings are encouraged to visit careers.vanderlande.com.

About Vanderlande: Vanderlande is a market-leading, global partner for future-proof logistic process automation in the warehousing, airports and parcel sectors. Its extensive portfolio of integrated solutions – innovative systems, intelligent software and life-cycle services – results in the realization of fast, reliable and efficient automation technology.

The company focuses on the optimization of its customers’ business processes and competitive positions. Through close cooperation, it strives for the improvement of their operational activities and the expansion of their logistical achievements.

Vanderlande’s warehousing solutions are the first choice for many of the largest global e-commerce players and retailers in food, fashion and general merchandise across the globe. The company helps them to fulfil their promise of same-day delivery for billions of orders, with nine of the 15 largest global food retailers relying on its efficient and reliable solutions.

As a global partner for future-proof airport solutions, Vanderlande’s market-leading baggage handling systems are capable of moving over 4 billion pieces of baggage around the world per year. These are active in more than 600 airports, including 12 of the world’s top 20.

Vanderlande is also a leading supplier of process automation solutions that address the challenges in the parcel market. More than 52 million parcels are sorted by its systems every day, which have been installed for the world’s leading parcel handling companies.

Established in 1949, Vanderlande has more than 9,000 employees, all committed to moving its customers’ businesses forward at diverse locations on every continent. With a consistently increasing turnover of $2.6 billion euros, it has established a worldwide reputation over the past seven decades as a global partner for future-proof logistic process automation.

Vanderlande was acquired in 2017 by Toyota Industries Corporation, which will help it to continue its sustainable profitable growth. The two companies have a strong strategic match, and the synergies include cross-selling, product innovations and research and development.

For more information about Vanderlande, its products and technology, as well as career opportunities, please visit www.vanderlande.com.