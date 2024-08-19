NOBLELIFT® Opens Georgia Distribution Center

NOBLELIFT North America, a global leader in Lithium technology and manufacturer of a comprehensive range of high-performance, low-maintenance manual, electric and internal combustion material handling equipment, opened a 32,000 square foot distribution center in Rex, Georgia, just outside of Atlanta, in July 2024. The facility is for inventory and equipment sales for the East Coast, Southeast and Southern States of North America. This will be in addition to 80,000 square feet in Illinois and 30,000 square feet in California.

“This expansion represents our growth strategy in the U.S. and our steadfast commitment to our dealer network,” Loren Swakow, NOBLELIFT North America’s Managing Director, said in a statement announcing the facility’s opening Wednesday. “Having inventory available in different parts of the country helps minimize the freight cost for our dealers. And while many material handling manufacturers continue to have long lead-times for delivering products to their dealers, we do not. NOBLELIFT products are Top-Quality. Making them available has led to our ongoing upward trajectory and our continued success.”

The Georgia branch is located at 9485 HWY 42, Bldg. B, Suite 500, Rex, GA 30273 with 32,000 square feet of warehousing space.

About Noblelift

NOBLELIFT® North America (www.nobleliftna.com) is a global leader in Lithium-iron technology. We manufacture a comprehensive range of high-performance, low-maintenance electric, lithium and internal combustion powered equipment with more than 200 categories and around 30 series of each product. Our products are designed to meet different application demands and are well accepted by our customers in more than 100 countries and regions in Europe, America, Asia, Africa and more. Products include: sit-down forklifts, rough terrain forklifts, narrow aisle forklifts, walkie-stackers, order pickers, electric pallet trucks, scissor lifts, tuggers, tow tractors, scrubbers, lift tables, manual pallet jacks and more. Noblelift® North America builds tough, durable lift trucks that deliver high productivity, low total cost of ownership, easy serviceability, and advanced ergonomic features; accompanied by outstanding parts, service, and training support.