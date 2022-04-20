Baridun To Be Director of Business Development for Key Accounts

JONESBORO, Ark. — Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc.’s Ajit Baridun has been promoted to Director of Business Development for Key Accounts for the company.

Baridun has five years of experience in the material handling industry. His previous titles included project manager, program manager and manager of project execution.

“I am excited to utilize my experience and relationships built with the Hytrol Family, Integration Partner Network and end users to contribute to Hytrol’s strategic growth plan,” said Baridun.

Baridun will work alongside with fellow members of the business development team and focus on Hytrol’s key accounts.

“Ajit works tirelessly to serve our customers,” said Vice President of Business Development Mitch Smith. “His ability to create positive, results oriented relationships with our customers will be a major benefit to the Business Development team.”

Baridun is a U.S. Army veteran and has a master’s in business administration. He also has several certifications in areas related to project management, international project management and management in engineering

About Hytrol:

Hytrol Conveyor Company Inc. is a world leader in the design and manufacturing of material handling systems for a variety of industries. Since its founding, the company has been dedicated to pushing forward the material handling industry. Hytrol is the largest conveyor manufacturer in the United States. It designs, develops, and delivers the most advanced material handling systems and includes a network of more than 100 independent businesses worldwide. The company also develops software for conveyors and warehouse management. For more information on Hytrol, visit hytrol.com.