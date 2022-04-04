Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Toyota Material Handling Honors Top Forklift Dealers with President’s Award

April 4, 2022
Toyota Material Handling (TMH) announced the winners of the annual President’s Award, which recognizes the top Toyota forklift dealers in North America. The prestigious award recognizes the dealers who perform at the highest level in parts, service, equipment sales, finance, customer satisfaction and overall operations. The winners, announced during Toyota’s Annual Dealer Meeting on March 21, will celebrate together this fall in Amalfi and Rome, Italy.

The winners of the 2021 President’s Award are:
• Bahrns ToyotaLift, Effingham, Illinois
• Brodie Toyota-Lift, Lawrence, Massachusetts
• Conger Toyota-Lift, Green Bay, Wisconsin
• JIT Toyota-Lift, Frewsburg, New York
• Kenco Toyota-Lift, Chattanooga, Tennessee
• ProLift Toyota Material Handling, Louisville, Kentucky
• Shoppa's Material Handling, Ltd., Fort Worth, Texas
• Southern States Toyotalift, Tampa, Florida
• Summit ToyotaLift, North Haven, Connecticut
• Toyota Lift of South Texas, San Antonio, Texas
• Toyota Material Handling Northern California, Livermore, California
• Toyota Material Handling Solutions, Santa Fe Springs, California
• VESCO Toyotalift, Hickory, North Carolina
• W. D. Matthews Machinery Co., Auburn, Maine
• Western Materials Handling & Equipment Ltd., Calgary, Alberta, Canada

“The President’s Award is our most prestigious honor, reserved for those who deliver a superior customer experience,” said Bill Finerty, TMH President & CEO. “Toyota forklift dealers have a longstanding reputation for consistently going above and beyond for our customers. The dealers recognized represent the best of the best and we’re proud to honor them and their commitment to excellent customer service.”

