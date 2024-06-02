Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Group Celebrates National Forklift Safety Day 2024

Sponsored by:





Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group (Logisnext), a leading North American provider and manufacturer of material handling and innovative automation and fleet solutions, is proud to support National Forklift Safety Day. Logisnext and its family of brands ̶ Cat® lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Jungheinrich®, UniCarriers® forklifts, and Rocla AGV Solutions ̶ are teaming up with the industry to raise awareness of forklift safety and reinforce the importance of properly trained forklift operators

The company is supporting National Forklift Safety Day through a variety of safety-focused activities:

Attendance at the 11th annual Industrial Truck Association (ITA) National Forklift Safety Day event in Washington, D.C., which will include presentations from OSHA, industrial safety, and forklift industry experts.

On June 11, Logisnext employees across the company’s three campuses will celebrate with several scheduled activities as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to focus on safety best practices.

To further raise awareness for importance of forklift safety in the workplace, a marketing toolkit was made available to the Logisnext dealer network to help promote the “Together We Lift – Together We Stay Safe” campaign at their dealerships and to their customers during the month of June.

Logisnext’s “Together We Lift – Together We Stay Safe” initiative reinforces the importance of proper forklift training and certification. New tools are available to help contribute to a safer working environment, including a forklift safety poster series, a forklift inspection checklist, and additional operational safety resources. For more information and to download these new resources, visit Logisnext’s National Forklift Safety Day page.

Contributed by Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group