Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Group Celebrates National Forklift Safety Day 2024

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group (Logisnext), a leading North American provider and manufacturer of material handling and innovative automation and fleet solutions, is proud to support National Forklift Safety Day. Logisnext and its family of brands ̶ Cat® lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Jungheinrich®, UniCarriers® forklifts, and Rocla AGV Solutions ̶ are teaming up with the industry to raise awareness of forklift safety and reinforce the importance of properly trained forklift operators
The company is supporting National Forklift Safety Day through a variety of safety-focused activities:
Logisnext’s “Together We Lift – Together We Stay Safe” initiative reinforces the importance of proper forklift training and certification. New tools are available to help contribute to a safer working environment, including a forklift safety poster series, a forklift inspection checklist, and additional operational safety resources. For more information and to download these new resources, visit Logisnext’s National Forklift Safety Day page.
Contributed by Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group
