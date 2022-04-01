Cargo Chief Integrates with MercuryGate to Drive Carrier Engagement

San Francisco, Calif., April 4, 2022 -- Cargo Chief, the top provider of capacity procurement and pricing software for freight brokers, announces the completion of its digital freight matching integration with MercuryGate International, Inc. (MercuryGate), a leading transportation management system (TMS) provider. This seamless integration enables freight brokers to save time sourcing carriers, be more responsive to shippers and expand their carrier base through automation.

With over 600,000 carriers in its network, Cargo Chief offers the most accurate and current carrier preference data in the truckload freight market, helping brokerages to make superior buying decisions to pre-book more freight and enhance margins.

C4’s integration will provide MercuryGate TMS users with:

● Automated load offers to in-network carriers when a load is matched to C4

● Instantaneous communication as carriers engage with replies, bids, and options

● Two-way communication between MercuryGate and C4 to automatically sync carrier information, status changes, outreach, and onboarding

● Enriched reporting and C4 experience as loads are booked and updated

"Adding automation where the real work is in the booking process will significantly reduce the amount of time it takes to pre-book,” said Cargo Chief CEO Russell Jones. "Depending on how extensive their reach is, integrated users should see on average around 30% automated carrier engagement and options. That’s almost 1/3 of their freight with automated options and engagement.”

“Transportation capacity is tight, and time is precious. Digital freight matching offers MercuryGate’s customers the ability to quickly connect with carriers who are ready to move freight,” said MercuryGate Executive Vice President of Sales Kevin Land. “And they can do it without many of the manual processes that consume time and money that may be better invested elsewhere. We’re excited to introduce Cargo Chief’s capacity solution to our customers.”

About Cargo Chief

Cargo Chief provides the most powerful procurement platform enabling freight brokers to expand their carrier base, find capacity, price accurately, and automate carrier outreach. Cargo Chief's platform, C4, is built by freight brokers for freight brokers. C4 empowers brokers to be more strategic by uncovering areas of improvement, refining load to carrier ratios and optimizing rating decisions. With over 600,000 carriers in the C4 network, Cargo Chief offers the most accurate and current data in the truckload freight market, enabling brokerages to make superior buying decisions to pre-book more freight and scale at a profit. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.cargochief.com.

About MercuryGate International, Inc.

MercuryGate provides powerful transportation management solutions proven to be a competitive advantage for today’s most successful shippers, 3PLs, brokers and carriers. The comprehensive Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) product suite (TMS, Final Mile and Claims) natively supports all transportation modes and segments, generating value for its users through improved cost, productivity, and efficiency by using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and connected technologies to adapt and automate transportation management functions. MercuryGate makes shipping intelligent, simple, sustainable and transformational for customers. Learn more at www.mercurygate.com.