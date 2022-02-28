DAYTON FREIGHT LINES PURCHASES CARTAGE DIVISION OF VALLEY COMPANIES

DAYTON, Ohio - Dayton Freight Lines, Inc., a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, will purchase the Cartage Division of Valley Companies as of March 11, 2022.

Valley Companies is a transportation and logistics company based in Hudson, Wisconsin. They have continued a steady path of consistent growth and are positioned well to expand and prosper in the transportation and logistics industry.

Dayton Freight is only purchasing the Cartage Division. Valley Logistics and Warehousing are still in business and not a part of the purchase. This is a purchase of Valley assets including Service Centers, Trucks, miscellaneous equipment, as well as an integration of the Valley

workforce.

The partnership between Valley Companies and Dayton Freight began more than 20 years ago. The offer to acquire the Cartage Division was presented, and this purchase will help Dayton Freight provide direct coverage to the entire State of Minnesota, a goal that was set five years ago. Dayton Freight will continue to focus on more growth in Minnesota, and a small portion of North Dakota and South Dakota.

“We are very thankful for our long-standing partnership with Valley Companies,” said COO Anthony Rocco. “Our growth throughout Minnesota will position us closer to our customers and help us provide our excellent service to more areas throughout the Midwest. The similar values and beliefs we share with Valley made this an easy decision, and we are excited to see where this growth takes us. We greatly appreciate the support from the Valley Team and our Dayton Freight Team who have worked together to make this transition seamless!”

"This is a big picture decision for Valley Companies, and it wasn't an easy one, seeing as we've been in the cartage business for nearly 90 years," said President and CEO Todd Gilbert. "Our customers' needs have shifted, so we need to shift with them. This divestment of the Cartage division will strategically allow Valley to focus on areas such as nationwide Truckload and LTL, Final Mile, Warehousing, and invest time and energy where our customers need us the most. Valley Companies isn't going away. We're simply shifting gears." Gilbert continued, "From the Gilbert family, we want to say thank you to all of our Valley Cartage team members and customers for everything they've done since day one."

About Dayton Freight

Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 13th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 65+ Service Centers in 15 Midwest states, served by 5,500+ employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.

About Valley Companies

Founded in 1935, Valley Companies is headquartered in Hudson, Wisconsin. The Valley Cartage division solidified itself as a regional player in the Midwest LTL space. In recent years, Valley Companies has diversified into Logistics Solutions, including nationwide Truckload and LTL, Final Mile, and Warehousing.

###