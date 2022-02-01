KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES DANIELLE PATTEE, PROJECT ENGINEER

Danielle joins KPI with 3+ years of experience in the mechanical engineering industry. Her most recent role was as Manufacturing Engineer for Meggitt where she designed a system to account for labor costs and material quantities in SAP to create and correct production BOMs. She also analyzed ITAR regulated documents pertaining to military aircraft, including manufacturing instructions, engineering drawings and material specifications.

Danielle holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Georgia. Danielle’s mechanical engineering experience will aid KPI in designing efficient solutions for clients. KPI proudly welcomes Danielle as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.