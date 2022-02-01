KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES VANORA O’LOUGHLIN, SITE SUPERVISOR

Vanora joins KPI with 10+ years of project management and systems engineering experience in the defense, oil and gas, and material handling industries. Her most recent role was as Project Manager for Bastian Solutions in Indianapolis where she managed successful installations of multipart automation projects.

Vanora holds a Master of Engineering Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Clarkson University in New York. Vanora’s project management experience will aid KPI in maintaining efficient and safe project sites. KPI proudly welcomes Venora as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.