Crane Worldwide Logistics further invests in logistics expertise in Germany

Crane Worldwide announced today that Jens Osterwald has been appointed as Managing Director of Germany.

Having worked internationally in leadership roles in the logistics industry for over 20 years, Osterwald, a German national, joins Crane Worldwide to drive future growth and development of both the freight forwarding and contract logistics footprint in Germany. Integrated logistics solutions that are flexible and adaptive are a key area of focus.



To support the projected growth in Germany, Tino Meyer has been appointed to drive the continuous improvement of the rail freight service that serves multi-continent freight imports and exports. At a time when supply chain challenges and constraints are impacting global organisations, the rail freight service from China to Europe continues to be a strong alternative solution for clients impacted by air and ocean freight market turbulence.



Alexandros Kotarakos has also recently joined the Crane Worldwide Logistics team to lead the air freight team in Germany and procurement within the market. Kotarakos has strong relationships with the airlines and significant experience in creative solution design.



Christian Nielitz, formerly Country Manager of Germany and based in Düsseldorf, has been promoted to a Director of Airfreight EMEA on the regional leadership team and will continue to build on the growth in service portfolio and air cargo volumes to and from the region.

“We have seen significant growth in our operations in Germany over the past year, particularly in our rail freight service. Our investment in people, with a deep understanding of client’s operational challenges and creative thinking to overcome difficult scenarios, is critical to our success”, comments Jason Stretton, Regional Vice President EMEA at Crane Worldwide Logistics.

“Growing organically, as we have done in Frankfurt, Düsseldorf, and Hamburg, we have significant development plans for our business in Germany and are looking to continue to invest in our services and facilities in 2022”, he adds. “Adding further supply chain expertise with established relationships will drive continuous improvement and progress for our clients”, he concludes.

Crane Worldwide Logistics continues to grow its business and expand its teams across Europe, the Middle East, and the Africa region, recently announcing a new contract logistics facility in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and Wellesbourne, close to Birmingham in the United Kingdom.