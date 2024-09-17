Kuehne+Nagel opens 10th healthcare logistics facility in Canada

Contract logistics provider Kuehne+Nagel today opened its 10th healthcare logistics facility in Canada, announcing it would operate the 270,00-square foot temperature-controlled fulfilment center for its partner, Medtronic.

Kuehne+Nagel will use the Milton, Ontario, site to distribute Medtronics’ products to hospitals and institutions. Medtronic also operates a service and repair center within the facility, as well as a test and preventative maintenance center for their medical equipment.



The expansion comes as the healthcare market in Canada has grown in the last decade due to technological advancements, changing demographics, and healthcare investments, particularly in a post-pandemic environment. According to Kuehne+Nagel, the medical device market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030 and within the pharmaceuticals sector, market demand continues to drive impressive growth.

Headquartered in Switzerland, Kuehne+Nagel has over 80,000 employees at almost 1,300 sites in close to 100 countries worldwide.