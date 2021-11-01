KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES JEFFREY AUTIN, PROJECT MANAGER

Jeffrey joins the KPI team with 4+ years of experience in project management. He most recently held position as Project/Site Manager for Bastian Solutions, where he worked alongside team members to successfully launch projects for SGSW, Chewy, Toyota, and other clients.

Jeffrey holds a Bachelor of Science, Industrial Engineering from the University of Louisiana Lafayette. Jeffrey's experience in project management and engineering will greatly aid KPI now and in future endeavors. KPI proudly welcomes Jeffrey to the team.