RJW LOGISTICS GROUP EXPANDS RETAIL LOGISTICS OPERATION IN CHICAGOLAND AREA

LOCKPORT, IL (May 18, 2021) – RJW Logistics Group, Inc. (“RJW” or the “Company”), a leading provider of retail logistics solutions for consumer packaged goods companies, announced today the expansion of its centralized warehouse operations with a seventh warehouse in the greater Chicagoland area. The state-of-the-art warehouse is estimated to receive 550,000 pallets and ship more than 66 million cases annually, while creating 200-250 new warehouse jobs. With this expansion, RJW operates over 3 million square feet of distribution space in the nation’s busy transportation hub, further positioning the company to meet the growing demand from CPG suppliers nationwide.

The 452,000 square foot Lockport, IL facility is the latest addition to RJW’s centralized inventory retail logistics operation. By controlling inventory from one strategic location, RJW produces economies of scale and streamlined operations throughout the entire supply chain. Suppliers and retailers benefit from improved scorecard performance, consistent product in-stocks, line extensions at retail and efficient inventory processes.

“[By] managing product inventory from a single location, we’re able to avoid redundancies at distribution centers, reduce operational costs and achieve a more consistent product flow for customers and retailers,” said Kevin Williamson, CEO. “Expanding our retail logistics operation supports our ability to scale with our existing customer base and opens opportunities to onboard new CPG suppliers looking to grow their presence at retail.”

Through this new facility, RJW will immediately service 60-100 customers enrolled in its Retail Consolidation Program, a process that combines multiple suppliers’ products to create a single, full truckload destined for the same retailer distribution center. One consolidated RJW truckload eliminates an average of 13 LTL shipments – yielding long-term, sustainable benefits for all of its stakeholders.

RJW is committed to business practices that minimize its environmental footprint and promote environmental sustainability. The company’s LEED Silver Certified Lockport facility is equipped with LED and motion-activated lighting and battery-powered equipment.

About RJW Logistics Group

RJW Logistics Group, Inc. is a leading retail logistics solutions provider, with a specialized focus on LTL consolidation services designed for consumer-packaged goods suppliers to retailers. RJW’s asset-based transportation, logistics and warehousing provide an attractive value proposition for shippers requiring retail logistics expertise. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.rjwgroup.com.



