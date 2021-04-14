Savage Selects Octopi by Navis for Idaho’s First Intermodal Terminal

Oakland, CA — April 14, 2021— Octopi, part of Navis and Cargotec Corporation, the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for leading organizations throughout the global shipping industry, announced today that Savage has selected Octopi by Navis’ cloud-based terminal operating system (TOS) for its intermodal rail terminal in Idaho. The terminal is expected to be operational by mid-year 2021 and once complete, it will be a top agricultural gateway and Idaho’s first intermodal terminal.

This year, Savage has entered into an agreement with Union Pacific Railroad to construct and operate Savage Railport – Southern Idaho, the first intermodal terminal in Idaho. The terminal will provide a more efficient, cost-effective and environmentally-friendly option for agriculture producers and shippers to transport their products to Northwest seaports for export to Asia and other major global markets, and is projected to nearly double its initial operational output by the end of this year. Savage needed a TOS that would allow them to achieve their substantial growth and business goals, remain competitive with a modern, cloud-based platform and fill staffing gaps without the additional IT investment. Octopi was the natural choice to help them deliver tangible value that would positively impact the terminal’s operations.

“Conducting terminal operations in a safe, reliable and efficient manner is critical to Savage executing on our mission and purpose,” said Brig Skoy, Director of Business Development at Savage. “We believe Octopi provides a compelling platform that will deliver tangible value to this terminal’s overall productivity and augment growth for years to come.”

“Intermodal terminals provide many benefits to shipping and logistics stakeholders including more efficient, streamlined and cost-effective operations, as well as many environmental benefits,” said Martin Bardi, Vice President of Global Sales, Octopi by Navis. “We are thrilled that Savage has signed a subscription with Octopi by Navis to be the TOS behind its new operation, and we look forward to helping them achieve their business goals and provide the best output for their customers in the US and internationally once the terminal is complete this year.”

For more information visit www.navis.com and www.octopi.co.

About Octopi

Octopi is the leading developer of cloud based software solutions for port terminal operators. The Octopi Terminal Operating System (TOS) helps seaport terminal operators manage their operations, track their cargo, and communicate electronically and in real-time with their commercial partners. The Octopi TOS provides small terminal operators the agility and adaptability required to modernize and efficiently run their operational ecosystem. www.octopi.co

About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the cargo supply chain. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services, to enable our customers, regardless of cargo type, to maximize performance and reduce risk. Through its holistic approach to operational optimization, Navis customers benefit from improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. Whether tracking cargo through a terminal, improving vessel safety and cargo capacity, optimizing rail network planning and asset utilization, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis helps all customers streamline operations. www.navis.com

About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed United Nations Global Compact’s Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company’s sales in 2020 totaled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com

About Savage

Celebrating 75 years in business, Savage is a global provider of supply chain services, with nearly 4,500 Team Members in over 200 locations. The Company’s work in transportation, logistics, materials handling and other industrial services enables its Customers and Partners to Feed the World, Power Our Lives, and Sustain the Planet. www.savageservices.com/savage-companies

###