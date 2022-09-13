Kaleris and Navis merge companies to create cloud-based logistics platform

Both supply chain software firms were already owned by venture capital firm Accel-KKR, say move builds visibility across transportation modes.

September 13, 2022
Ben Ames
Supply chain technology provider Kaleris has merged the port control platform vendor Navis into its software portfolio, combining tech tools from two companies that are owned by the same investment firm.

The move pulls Navis’ port, terminal, and vessel technology solutions into Atlanta-based Kaleris’ family of supply chain execution solutions for yard management, transportation management, and maintenance and repair operations (MRO). Working together, the software will help to optimize container and general cargo terminals worldwide, leveraging Oakland, California-based Navis’ 490 implementations in 80 countries, the partners said.

That combination also forms an important part of Kaleris’ new “Execution & Visibility Platform” (EVP), which the company describes as a cloud-based logistics solution that helps organizations optimize the movement of goods across the supply chain by connecting workflows across various modes of transportation. 

The two companies have been siblings with shared ownership since private equity and venture capital firm Accel-KKR acquired Navis from Cargotec last year for some $380 million, having already acquired Kaleris in 2020 to act as the umbrella company for a series of additional acquisitions. Thanks to that backing, Kaleris also owns the yard management software (YMS) vendor Pinc, which it merged last year into two other supply chain tech firms, RailcarRx and ShipXpress.

Following the latest move, team members that support the Navis brand are now employed by Kaleris, the company said. 

According to Kaleris, the new combination will help boost efficiency and cut costs for shippers, carriers, terminals, and asset owners by solving visibility challenges like disconnected workflows, multi-mode environments, multi-party dependencies, and data gaps.

“By creating a global platform, we can help our customers improve execution across the entire lifecycle of a shipment,” Kirk Knauff, CEO of Kaleris, said in a release. “Navis adds a vital mode to our customer ecosystem and uniquely positions our platform to unlock new value for shippers, carriers, terminals and asset owners through significant efficiency and productivity gains. They can pass this productivity through to their customers, delivering better outcomes for everyone through a connected, visible, sustainable supply chain.”

 

 

Transportation IT Yard Management (YMS)
KEYWORDS Accel-KKR Kaleris Navis PINC Solutions
Benames
Ben Ames has spent 20 years as a journalist since starting out as a daily newspaper reporter in Pennsylvania in 1995. From 1999 forward, he has focused on business and technology reporting for a number of trade journals, beginning when he joined Design News and Modern Materials Handling magazines. Ames is author of the trail guide "Hiking Massachusetts" and is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.

