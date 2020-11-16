What’s the Difference Between FTL, LTL, FCL, and LCL? (Infographic)

When it comes to shipping freight, there’s a lot of terminologies that get thrown around. Often you’re drowning in acronyms, and it can be hard to know what the best shipping method is for your cargo. There’s FTL, LTL, FCL, and LCL, but what does it all mean? We've created this infographic, breaking down the abbreviations and explaining the key terms used to describe transportation methods.

There are two main methods of shipping freight: trucks and ships. When it comes to trucks, the two key terms are full truckloads (FTL) and less-than-truckloads (LTL). Full container load (FCL) and less than container load (LCL) are simply the ocean container versions of the same concepts. But which shipping method is best for you?

When you're selecting a shipment method for your freight, it's essential to keep in mind its size, your budget, how fragile your cargo is, and any time requirements.