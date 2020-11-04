Navis Appoints New Vice President and General Manager of the Americas

Oakland, CA — November 4, 2020 — Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, and the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for leading organizations throughout the global shipping industry, announced today that they have appointed seasoned technology and supply chain leader, Kim Kuesel as Vice President and General Manager of the Americas.

With over 20 years of supply chain experience, Kuesel has held a variety of leadership positions where she focused on supply chain technology, management consulting and retail supply chain management. Her previous experience includes senior roles at Infor, GT Nexus, Clarkston Consulting, RH, and Williams Sonoma, where she was focused on accelerating innovation and growth through the use of technology. Through her deep experience with the intricacies and challenges in digitizing large-scale supply chain operations, Kuesel has been able to deliver world class solutions that yield measurable business results for the organizations she’s worked at. As Vice President and GM of the Americas at Navis, Kim will focus on customer value, bringing the shipper view to the products and services Navis offers and expanding the business in the Americas.

“As a result of the unprecedented events of this year, there has been a bigger focus on supply chain and logistics, which have made innovative solutions in the industry more important than ever,” said Kim Kuesel, Vice President and GM of the Americas, Navis. “I am excited to work at a leading technology company in the ocean shipping industry and look forward to lending my expertise to plan and execute strategies in the Americas to propel Navis’ business forward.”

About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the cargo supply chain. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services, to enable our customers, regardless of cargo type, to maximize performance and reduce risk. Through its holistic approach to operational optimization, Navis customers benefit from improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. Whether tracking cargo through a terminal, improving vessel safety and cargo capacity, optimizing rail network planning and asset utilization, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis helps all customers streamline operations. www.navis.com

About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimize global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2019 totaled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com

