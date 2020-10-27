BR Williams Named 2020 “Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation”

BR Williams, one of America’s top providers of trucking, warehousing, and logistics services, announced today that it has been named a 2020 “Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation” by Redefining the Road, the official magazine of Women in Trucking (WIT). The honor recognizes the firm’s corporate culture, which fosters gender diversity as well as its competitive compensation and benefits, flexible hours and work requirements, professional development opportunities and career advancement opportunities. The award was validated by an industry-wide vote of more than 13,000 transportation professionals.

“The person I wish was here with us to receive this honor is my mother, Ruth F. Williams, co-founder of BR Williams,” said Kaye W. Perry, Vice President at BR Williams, Inc. “She was determined and persevered after tragedy took her partner and soulmate, Billy R. Williams, to continue their dream of owning and running a fleet in the trucking industry.”

Perry added, “This endeavor, in 1965, as a woman in trucking alone was remarkable. She was the inspiration for us as we strive to offer many women the opportunity today, to do as she did—be what you want to be—dare to dream and never give up. This is what we are about: Giving others a chance to excel and reach the potential in the transportation industry that can be attained by working for a company who ‘Gets It.’ This honor is one we will hold in high esteem as we know it would have made our mother, Ruth F. Williams, extremely proud and grateful."

Dee Williams Brown stated, “As a daughter of the founders of BR Williams Trucking, Inc., receiving the WIT Award for Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation has to be one of the biggest honors bestowed on our company! As a family-owned company, our ideals and motivation have always come from the never-ending love my mom had for my dad and his dream to own a trucking company. After his untimely death in 1965, she pioneered and modeled for all women the tenacity, strength, courage and love for a predominantly “men only” industry. Her faith in God and her resolve to honor my dad’s memory and create a legacy in his name are why we are still in business today after 60 years. We proudly accept this prestigious honor on her behalf because she is one of the trailblazers for women in this industry.”

“We continue today to have a “Family” culture for everyone who works here.” Brown noted in her statement, “Our desire today is to give all of our BRW Family team members the opportunity to advance in their career in whatever area they are working by providing professional development and the ability to earn a college degree while working and caring for their family. We are H.I.S., literally meaning our number one desire and goal is to Glorify God in ALL endeavors with Honesty, Integrity and Service! This mindset has cultivated the loving and caring “Family” culture that is BR Williams!”

BR Williams is an Alabama-based trucking business that provides trucking, warehousing, and logistics services. The family-run firm, often considered one of the best trucking companies in the United States, is seeking to recruit more females to fill driving positions and leadership positions within the company and encourage more women to join the transportation industry.

