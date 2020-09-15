Barcoding, Inc. Honors Schneider with Innovator of the Year Award

BALTIMORE – Sept 15, 2020 – Barcoding, Inc., the leader in supply chain efficiency, accuracy and connectivity, has named Schneider the 2020 recipient of the Innovator of the Year award.

Since 2014, Barcoding has presented the Innovator of the Year award to a team that has implemented a mobile or automated data capture solution that has greatly impacted the business’s efficiency, accuracy and connectivity.

“In this highly-disrupted year, Schneider has risen to the challenge and delivered for communities around the country through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jay Steinmetz, CEO of Barcoding. “Schneider truly embodies the spirit of a Barcoding Innovator of the Year, as the company strives to maximize its investment in technology, increase efficiency, and boost productivity.”

Schneider was recognized for its exceptional efforts in maintaining and adapting the supply chain during a time of intense disruption. The Technology and Operations teams at Schneider leveraged their partnership with Barcoding to quickly adapt to changing requirements, and test and implement multiple applications for over 15 supply chain hubs.

“We are honored to win the 2020 Barcoding Innovator of the Year award,” said Pat Krah, Schneider’s vice president of technology infrastructure. “This year has pushed and stretched our industry in significant ways and we’re proud of how our teams have risen to the challenge and developed creative solutions. Through our work with Barcoding, we look forward to more years of growth and innovation.”

The Innovator of the Year Award was presented at Barcoding’s first annual #SupplyChainGeekDay event on June 26, celebrating essential workers in the supply chain and the anniversary of the barcode.

About Barcoding, Inc.

Barcoding is a supply chain automation and innovation company that helps organizations be more efficient, accurate and connected. With extensive subject matter expertise in data capture, labeling and printing, and mobile computing, we are trusted to build and manage solutions for some of the best IT and operations teams in the world. Founded in 1998, Barcoding is headquartered in Baltimore, Md., with offices across North America (Chicago, Houston, Seattle, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver). For more information, visit http://www.barcoding.com.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management and Port Logistics.

With nearly $5 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 80 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

# # #