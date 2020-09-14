Warehouse Exchange Finalizes Exclusive Deal with Utah Inland Port Authority

LOS ANGELES - September 14, 2020 – Utah Inland Port Authority (UIPA), a political subdivision of the state of Utah, and a public corporation, today announced an exclusive 3-year deal with technology marketplace and online platform Warehouse Exchange to fill under-utilized warehouse space across the state. The program will roll out over the coming weeks and calls for UIPA to facilitate platform access for the 220 million square feet of warehouse space spread across Utah’s Wasatch Front.

“Logistics is all about moving and storing goods, and Utah is at the epicenter of that activity in the Intermountain West. This program allows us to use the infrastructure already in place in the most efficient way possible and provide immediate solutions for the industry,” said Jack Hedge, Executive Director of Utah Inland Port Authority. “Looking at the needs of Utah’s statewide logistics network and making connections is a primary role of UIPA. We’re excited to serve that role in bringing people together with this partnership with Warehouse Exchange.”

“We’re thrilled to be working with UIPA to help warehouse operators in Utah fill the nagging problem of under-utilized space in their buildings," said Grant Langston, CEO of Warehouse Exchange. “This kind of innovative initiative can serve as a real model for other states around the country that are looking for ways to create jobs and support their landlords and warehouse companies. UIPA’s leadership team has the vision and passion that we look for when we’re building partnerships, and this new category of suppliers and buyers are eager to find new growth.”

This influx of supply on the Warehouse Exchange platform will continue their progress providing flexible, on-demand space for small and medium businesses across the United States. With this announcement, Warehouse Exchange has facilities throughout California, Utah, Oregon, and Arizona. Warehouse Exchange will also be opening new facilities with other suppliers around the country, all of which will rely on the marketplace platform.

About Warehouse Exchange

Warehouse Exchange is an online marketplace for matching buyers and sellers of warehouse space across the United States. Based in Los Angeles, California, and founded in 2017, Warehouse Exchange provides an automated warehousing marketplace for outsourced storage and distribution needs, matching shippers and operators in real-time. It lets companies who need space the ability to compare options and find the ideal warehouse space while letting warehouse operators dynamically monetize their space and maximize utilization. To learn more about Warehouse Exchange visit us online at warehouseexchange.com.

About Utah Inland Port Authority

The Utah Inland Port Authority is a forward-thinking state agency aiming to maximize the long-term economic opportunities of a robust statewide logistics system while protecting Utah’s values, environment, and lifestyles. One-third of Utah’s GDP, employment, and incomes are dependent on the logistics system. The Authority is committed to channeling logistics activities statewide to benefit businesses and communities through improved market access, sustainable and efficient cargo delivery, multimodal infrastructure, and global connections. Visit inlandportauthority.utah.gov for more information.