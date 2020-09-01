LASERSHIP ANNOUNCES GRAND OPENING OF NEW BRANCH IN DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA

DURHAM, NC – September 1, 2020 – LaserShip, the largest regional e-commerce parcel carrier in the US and leader in last-mile delivery, has opened its newest facility in Durham, North Carolina, at 3500 Tricenter Boulevard. The 40,000 sq. ft. facility is LaserShip’s first in North Carolina’s Triangle area and can process up to 14,000 packages per hour. LaserShip already employs 15 full-time employees with plans to hire up to 22 to help meet local delivery demand while creating economic growth in the region.

The new facility is part of LaserShip’s delivery expansion to nearly 400 new zip codes across the eastern United States, including those in Triangle area, Greensboro, and up to the Virginia border reaching nearly 2 million new consumers in North Carolina. LaserShip also operates an 87,000 square foot sort center and delivery hub located in Charlotte.

“We’re very proud to open our new branch in Durham and further our investment and commitment in North Carolina,” said Josh Dinneen, Senior Vice President of Commercial Development at LaserShip. “Our Durham branch will help us meet unprecedented levels of e-commerce demand and better serve our customers with faster, more affordable, and reliable delivery. We also look forward to welcoming more employees to the LaserShip team and growing our involvement with the local community.”

LaserShip plans to hire additional full-time employees in the next few months to prepare for the upcoming holiday season. Available jobs include Freight Coordinators, Supervisors, Dispatchers, and Sort Managers.

“We’re glad to see LaserShip expand in our region and Durham in particular,” said Geoff Durham, President and CEO of the Durham Chamber of Commerce. “Their expansion in Durham means additional job opportunities for our community and a boost to our local economy especially during this time.”

The Raleigh-Durham expansion enables consumers to take advantage of the benefits of LaserShip’s proprietary delivery platform, including the recently launched Visual Proof of Delivery (vPOD) service that improves visibility and transparency consumers expect by providing a photo confirmation with virtual time stamp when package deliveries have been made.

As a leader in last-mile delivery, LaserShip partners with the country’s leading retailers and businesses to ensure safe and timely delivery of their products. LaserShip has more than three decades of delivery experience and is constantly innovating to better serve its customers through its investments in technology, automation, and machine learning to stay ahead of the evolving e-commerce landscape.

About LaserShip, Inc.

LaserShip is the leader in last-mile delivery for retailers and shippers that desire reduced transit times and increased flexibility within their supply chain. Founded in 1986, LaserShip has evolved into the leading provider of same-day and next-day delivery services in the Eastern and Midwest U.S. for premier e-commerce and product-supply businesses, including five of the largest retailers in the U.S. For more information, visit https://lasership.com.