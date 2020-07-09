Hyster Wins Multiple Green Awards for Innovative Lift Truck Power Solutions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (July 9, 2020) – Hyster announces recognition from Inbound Logistics and Food Logistics for the company’s innovative lift truck power options that can help customers mitigate environmental impact and deliver the performance to address operational challenges.



Hyster made the Inbound Logistics list of 75 Green Supply Chain Partners for Hyster Power Match, a lift truck power selection tool that evaluates the best-fit power source for client operations. Hyster Power Match experts calculate variables like fleet size and equipment characteristics, number of shifts, utility prices and grid stability, space requirements and operator discipline. This process produces a recommended power choice to meet emission regulations, maximize space, address labor shortages, limit costs and increase productivity.



Food Logistics has recognized Hyster as a Top Green Provider for the Hyster® J60XNL, a counterbalanced lift truck engineered around a fully integrated lithium-ion battery pack. Rather than a battery box replacement that keeps the design of a traditional counterbalanced forklift truck, the J60XNL uses the form-factor of lithium-ion to free up space in the operator compartment and reduce truck weight by more than 700 pounds. The lithium-ion battery technology is FDA compliant, with zero emissions in operation and no gassing during the charging process, making it a strong choice for operations subject to strict hygiene standards, like food, beverage and pharmaceuticals.



“Our approach is to make lift truck power options associated with sustainability benefits an attractive option based on the business requirements of our customers,” says Jennifer Meyers, Brand Manager, Hyster Company. “We appreciate both Inbound Logistics and Food Logistics recognizing our commitment to bring power options like hydrogen fuel cells and lithium-ion power to market."



The Inbound Logistics G75 list includes supply chain, logistics and transportation companies that exceed industry standards in criteria such as measurable green results, sustainability innovation and continuous improvement.



The Food Logistics Top Green Providers list showcases companies that have found new ways to promote sustainability throughout their operations and to their customers.



About Hyster Company

Hyster Company is a leading world-wide lift truck designer and manufacturer. Hyster Company offers 130 lift truck models configured for gasoline, LPG, diesel and electric power, with one of the widest capacity ranges in the industry — from 2,000 to 105,000 lbs. Supported by one of the industry's largest and most experienced dealer networks, Hyster Company builds tough, durable lift trucks that deliver high productivity, low total cost of ownership, easy serviceability and advanced ergonomic features, accompanied by outstanding parts, service and training support.

Hyster Company is a division of Hyster-Yale Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, employ more than 7,900 people world-wide.

