Weekly Package Volume during COVID Pandemic Exceeds Holiday 2019

Boston, MA - June 3, 2020 —As the country prepares for re-entry from nearly eight weeks of shelter-in-place orders, the impact of the quarantine on package volume is significant for multifamily properties. Today Package Concierge®, the trusted provider of automated locker solutions, is reporting that it has processed nearly 7MM package transactions from March 1 through May 23 - a 31 percent increase year-over-year. Package Concierge data shows its weekly average exceeding 600,000 transactions -- usage higher than the average weekly package volume processed during the 2019 holiday shopping season.



“The influx in shipments has been consistently high since mid-March and escalating throughout May,” said Donna Logback, head of marketing at Package Concierge. “The volume of packages we’re processing rivals the busiest shopping season of the year, reinforcing the critical importance for apartment communities to have an efficient, seamless system for managing packages.”



Package Concierge also analyzed a data set of 200 properties with 200-250 units for analyzing year-over-year package management trends. Transaction volume for this group is up over 24 percent for the month of April, with the number of packages per property averaging over 28 per day resulting in 200 additional packages per month compared to April 2019. The data also indicates that residents are retrieving their packages more quickly during the pandemic averaging about 19 hours to pick-up a package versus 24 hours in April 2019.



“The pandemic is forcing consumers to find alternatives to obtain necessities in a way that allows them to avoid contact with others, so having a contactless solution for package management like automated lockers and package rooms is helping keep property staff and residents safer, while also adding convenience,” noted Logback.



This year’s increase in package volume has catapulted Package Concierge growth which recently surpassed 63 million package transactions with more than half a million users.



For more details about Package Concierge, please visit https://www.packageconcierge.com.

