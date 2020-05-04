EXECUTIVE SURVEY: MAJORITY OF CALL CENTERS LACK NECESSARY KNOWLEDGE RESOURCES

COLUMBUS, Ohio – (May 4, 2020) – DeviceBits, a Results Company and a leading artificial intelligence (AI) software provider, today announced results from its latest survey, revealing that the majority of businesses using remote workforce customer care options lack resources needed to maintain proper customer service levels, and need improved automated response capabilities.

The current COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way businesses and their customer service call centers operate. According to the DeviceBits survey, 64% of companies reported downsizing their operations. It’s no surprise that many face challenges associated with maintaining customer service levels when operations have been scaled down significantly.

When companies were asked how they were maintaining customer service levels after downsizing staff, 56.7% said they needed to find ways to provide remote call center staff with knowledge they need to remotely answer customer questions. An additional 78.3% noted they were interested in amplifying online knowledge centers for more self-service answer centers for their customers.

The survey asked respondents if they were satisfied with the way their online customer care options have helped their business. Forty-three percent said they were only somewhat satisfied with mixed results, and another 12% noted they weren’t receiving favorable responses from their current strategies or haven’t implemented online customer care at all. When asked which operations would benefit most from online customer care such as live chat or self-support, 40% of businesses reported that sales would benefit the most, and another 20% said that payments would benefit the most. This is critical considering sales and payments drive revenue, and businesses that have not implemented support technology such as live-chat or automated self-support are missing out on a significant opportunity to serve customers.

“The importance of customer service and providing a positive customer experience remains critical during these pressing times where call center support staff has been drastically reduced,” said JC Ramey, CEO of DeviceBits. “It’s clear that many businesses were not fully prepared to scale back this drastically and remain unequipped with the necessary intelligence technology tools that can help alleviate support volumes. Implementing AI- and Chatbot enabled solutions that offer self-support to customers remains more important than ever and will re-shape customer service even beyond the pandemic.”

DeviceBits commissioned the online survey during the week of April 3, 2020, and approximately 250 responses were collected from business leaders in a number of call-center industries.

About DeviceBits

DeviceBits, a division of the Results Companies, provides an AI powered customer experience platform to enable consumer self-service and agent assistance operating across all digital channels. Our mission is to deliver a support element into an organization's digital transformation. This can change how customers buy and receive support for goods and services by leveraging the vast amount of data available in knowledge-based systems, agent skills and online. With this approach, we can predict consumer behavior and adapt the customer service destinations for creating operational efficiencies and positive customer outcomes. All of this creates happier customers! For more information visit www.DeviceBits.com.