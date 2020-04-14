Dachser’s efficient transport facilitates boost in Argentina’s oil industry

Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 14, 2020.- Energy extraction is one of the main drivers that has boosted the productivity of the Argentinian hydrocarbon industry, the largest growing market in the country. Because sand is a critical component of the oil extraction process, the need for efficient transport of sand containers to the remote area of Vaca Muerta which contains one of the world’s largest reserves of shale oil and gas.

“Transporting sand containers sounds simple, but in actual fact, it is complex and rather expensive if not properly planned. Dachser Argentina assessed the process AESA was using and developed a more efficient and cost-effective system to ensure the sand containers arrived at its final destination in a timely fashion without compromising the cargo’s integrity,” said Guido Gries, Managing Director, Dachser Air & Sea Logistics Americas.

No oil without sand supplies

Used to open fissures in oil and gas processing, sand is a crucial component in non-conventional oil extraction. It is an essential natural material, making its dependable supply vital to the oil & gas production market. The increasing demand for sand will continue due to the growing number of projects located in the Vaca Muerta region.

Consequently, AESA´s challenge, has been to ensure consistent supply of the sand material to this remote area utilizing an improved, transparent and cost-efficient supply chain approach. As a result, the customer has been able to gain greater control over its sand material supply chain to the Vaca Muerta region as well as improved costs savings not realized previously.

Further, AESA is now able to implement a "door-to-port" operation taking advantage of Dachser Argentina’s transport capabilities, enabling efficient and seamless sand material shipments worldwide by truck and sea. Also and one of the most important part, AESA recently began fabricating last-mile logistical equipment (referred to as Lumas Box) to manage sand materials within its operations.

###

About Dachser Argentina: A family-owned company headquartered in Kempten, Germany, Dachser offers transport logistics, warehousing, and customer-specific services in two business fields: Dachser Air & Sea Logistics and Dachser Road Logistics. The latter consists of two business lines: Dachser European Logistics and Dachser Food Logistics. Comprehensive contract-logistics services and industry-specific solutions round out the company’s offerings. A seamless shipping network—both in Europe and overseas—and fully integrated IT systems ensure intelligent logistics solutions worldwide.

Thanks to some 31,000 employees at 393 locations all over the globe, Dachser generated consolidated net revenue of approximately EUR 5.7 billion in 2019. That same year, the logistics provider handled a total of 80.6 million shipments weighing 41.0 million metric tons. Country organizations represent Dachser in 44 countries.

For more information about Dachser, please visit www.dachser.com.ar.