Cimcorp’s Derek Rickard Promoted to Director of Sales in North America

GRIMSBY, Ontario—April 2, 2020—Cimcorp, a manufacturer and integrator of turnkey robotic order fulfillment and tire-handling solutions, announces Derek Rickard, Distribution Systems Sales Manager, has been promoted to Director of Sales. In this new role, Derek will focus on expanding Cimcorp’s share of the warehouse and distribution market in North America. He will also be responsible for aligning the North American sales team with the Cimcorp Group’s global corporate strategy for its two main business domains, the tire industry and consumer product distribution.

Notably, Derek possesses more than 20 years of experience in the supply chain industry, having worked on many of the first fully automated picking systems in North America, with some of the largest projects exceeding 1 million cases per week. This experience has enabled him to recommend and develop solutions for Cimcorp customers in a wide range of industries, helping them leverage the latest in robotics, automation and software to solve key operational challenges, such as speed of fulfillment, space utilization, labor shortage and seasonal fluctuations in demand.

On his promotion, Derek commented, “It is an honor and privilege for me to play such a pivotal role in the alignment between our North American entities and broader Cimcorp Group. As part of this alignment, I will also lead the sales team to work more closely with our applications department. Together, we can continue to develop innovative solutions that help our customers optimize material flow, increase operational efficiencies and realize rapid return on investment.”

Kai Tuomisaari, Vice President, Sales, added, “At Cimcorp, we have been fortunate to have installed robotic systems for manufacturers and distribution centers in over 40 countries and six continents. Within North America, we have all seen the tremendous results generated by Derek and his team there. This closer alignment between our global teams will only strengthen our commitment and ability to meet the unique needs of customers in all regions, with fully customized automation–for maximum impact, at minimal costs.”

About Cimcorp

Cimcorp Group—part of Murata Machinery, Ltd. (Muratec)—is a leading global supplier of turnkey automation for intralogistics, using advanced robotics, material handling and software technologies. As well as being a manufacturer and integrator of pioneering material handling systems for the tire industry, Cimcorp has developed unique robotic solutions for order fulfillment and storage for the food & beverage, retail, e-commerce, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and postal services sectors. Together with its parent company, Cimcorp boasts a worldwide network of service locations. Designed to reduce operating costs, ensure traceability and improve efficiency, these systems are used within manufacturing and distribution centers in over 40 countries across six continents. For more information, visit http://www.cimcorp.com.