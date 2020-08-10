Dematic Names Sudhakar Janakiraman Senior Vice President of Americas Region Sales

Dematic announced today the appointment of Sudhakar Janakiraman as SVP of Americas Region Sales. In this role, Janakiraman will lead the sales team in the US, Canada and Mexico, directing strategic sales efforts, driving company growth initiatives, and maintaining relationships with industry influencers and key strategic partners.

Bernard Biolchini, CEO, Dematic Americas stated, “We are excited to welcome Sudhakar and add his great wealth of talent and experience to a sales team poised for tremendous growth. The timing could not be better — our entire organization is ready to work with and learn from Sudhakar.”

"North America is a key market for Dematic and the KION Group, with significant potential for growth driven by the digital transformation and the strong future of e-commerce,” stated Janakiraman. “As a global leader in intralogistics solutions and with a commitment to innovation and excellence, Dematic is uniquely positioned to assist customers with a full range of automation solutions. I am looking forward to joining the team and leveraging the strong talent and technology at Dematic to create value for our customers and solve their challenges.”

Janakiraman joins Dematic from Siemens where he recently served as Vice President, Americas Region for Fluence Energy (a Siemens and AES company focused on large grid scale energy storage business). He has over 19 years of experience with Siemens Energy concentrating on large capital projects and long term service in a progression of positions — starting in project implementation and operations management, then moving into commercial leadership roles as Regional VP for the Western US and VP of US Power Systems Development.

Janakiraman has his Master of Business Administration from the University of Houston, Master of Engineering (Hons.) Industrial Engineering from Lamar University and Bachelor of Engineering (Hons.) Mechanical Engineering from B.I.T.S. Pilani in Rajasthan, India.