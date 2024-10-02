Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Video

CSCMP EDGE 2024: Yale
DCV-TV 5: Solution Profiles

CSCMP EDGE 2024: Yale

Dan Kachelmeyer, executive business manager at Yale, discusses the lift truck company's Yale Reliant System.

Supply Chain Xchange's Group Editorial Director David Maloney talks with Dan Kachelmeyer, executive business manager at Yale, about the lift truck company's Yale Reliant System during the CSCMP EDGE 2024 conference in Nashville, TN.

Sponsored by

Yale

Up Next

CSCMP EDGE 2024: Gains Systems
DCV-TV 5: Solution Profiles

CSCMP EDGE 2024: Gains Systems

Dave Shrager, CEO of Gain Systems, talks about his company and its role in the supply chain industry in solving complex operational problems.

Dave Shrager, CEO of Gain Systems, talks with David Maloney of Supply Chain Xchange about his company and its role in the supply chain industry in solving complex operational problems. The conversation took place at the exhibit hall of CSCMP's EDGE 2024 conference in Nashville.

Sponsored by

Gain Systems

MODEX 2024 Last Mile Theater: Interoperability, the challenge of next-generation warehouses - Generix Group
Videos

MODEX 2024 Last Mile Theater: Interoperability, the challenge of next-generation warehouses - Generix Group

Carefully calibrate your material handling automation to futureproof your operations.

Warehouse Automation is a big trend. Changing Customer expectations, Labor shortage, new technology availability drive this transformation. What are you doing now to ready your operation for tomorrow?

Speakers
Jean-Martin Roux
CEO at Onomatic

Emmanuel Langlois
Vice President Sales at Generix Group

MODEX 2024 Last Mile Theater: Leveraging AI and Machine Learning to Improve the Last Mile Customer Experience - RXO
Videos

MODEX 2024 Last Mile Theater: Leveraging AI and Machine Learning to Improve the Last Mile Customer Experience - RXO

An exceptional customer experience is extremely important in the last-mile logistics industry. When delivery happens inside a customer's home, the stakes are high. The advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies provide an unparalleled opportunity for shippers to improve the last-mile customer experience.

This seminar will provide insights into how AI and ML can be used to enhance efficiency and accuracy in last-mile delivery routes, improve communication with customers, predict customer needs and expectations, and personalize the overall last mile customer experience.

Speakers
Dennis McCaffrey
Senior Vice President, Enterprise Sales Management at RXO

Jonathan Turner
Vice President of Technology at Last Mile at RXO

MODEX 2024 Last Mile Theater: Re-Engineering the Last Mile for Profit - KNAPP
Videos

MODEX 2024 Last Mile Theater: Re-Engineering the Last Mile for Profit - KNAPP

A discussion about trends in systems that help make the last mile profitable, including grocery delivery.

Speakers
Kevin Reader
VP Marketing at KNAPP Inc.

Chris Carey
VP, Finance at Takeoff Technologies

Heather Carroll
CRO at Takeoff Technologies

MODEX 2024 Transportation & Logistics Theater: Navigating the Future of Warehouse Logistics with Robotics - Exotec
Videos

MODEX 2024 Transportation & Logistics Theater: Navigating the Future of Warehouse Logistics with Robotics - Exotec

Delve into the crucial role of robotics, driving emerging advancements in the rapidly changing realms of supply chains, consumer behaviors, and market trends. In this session, David Meadow, CIO at Lane Automotive will sit down with Exotec's Stanislas Normand and WTWH's Eugene Demaitre, to discuss his experience innovating warehouse operations with cutting-edge robotics. The panelists will also dissect the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead and engage in thought-provoking discussions on leveraging emerging technologies to optimize supply chains and ultimately enhance customer experiences.

Speakers
Zac Boehm
Vice President of Robotic Solutions at Hy-Tek Intralogistics

David Meadow
Chief Information Officer at Lane Automotive

Stanislas Normand
Managing Director at Exotec

Steve Crowe
Executive Editor, Robotics at WTWH Media

DCV-TV 2: Case Studies

Big gains for Big Lots
Videos

Big gains for Big Lots

Superior transportation care for heating and air
Videos

Superior transportation care for heating and air

More than the typical standard solution
Videos

More than the typical standard solution

Fortna: Vistar's sweet setup
Videos

Fortna: Vistar's sweet setup

Ruan: Raising their spirits
Videos

Ruan: Raising their spirits

DCV-TV 3: Webcasts

Conair force
Videos

Conair force

TTI: Easy pieces
Videos

TTI: Easy pieces

Madison-Kipp: Hot and heavy
Videos

Madison-Kipp: Hot and heavy

L.L.Bean: The great indoors
Videos

L.L.Bean: The great indoors

DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed

FE4C50 65 Lithium 4 Wheel Cushion Forklift from Noblelift
DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed

FE4C50 65 Lithium 4 Wheel Cushion Forklift from Noblelift

CBT33 Series Stand Up Counterbalance Forklift Noblelift
DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed

CBT33 Series Stand Up Counterbalance Forklift Noblelift

FD4P50N-70N Diesel Pneumatic Forklifts from Noblelift
DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed

FD4P50N-70N Diesel Pneumatic Forklifts from Noblelift

FE2RT 2WD Lithium Rough Terrain Forklifts from Noblelift

FE2RT 2WD Lithium Rough Terrain Forklifts from Noblelift

FE2RT 2WD Lithium Rough Terrain Forklifts from Noblelift
DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed

FE2RT 2WD Lithium Rough Terrain Forklifts from Noblelift

DCV-TV 5: Solution Profiles

Copyright ©2024.