CSCMP EDGE 2024: Gains Systems

Dave Shrager, CEO of Gain Systems, talks about his company and its role in the supply chain industry in solving complex operational problems.
Dave Shrager, CEO of Gain Systems, talks with David Maloney of Supply Chain Xchange about his company and its role in the supply chain industry in solving complex operational problems. The conversation took place at the exhibit hall of CSCMP's EDGE 2024 conference in Nashville.
Dan Kachelmeyer, executive business manager at Yale, discusses the lift truck company's Yale Reliant System.
Supply Chain Xchange's Group Editorial Director David Maloney talks with Dan Kachelmeyer, executive business manager at Yale, about the lift truck company's Yale Reliant System during the CSCMP EDGE 2024 conference in Nashville, TN.
An exceptional customer experience is extremely important in the last-mile logistics industry. When delivery happens inside a customer's home, the stakes are high. The advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies provide an unparalleled opportunity for shippers to improve the last-mile customer experience.
This seminar will provide insights into how AI and ML can be used to enhance efficiency and accuracy in last-mile delivery routes, improve communication with customers, predict customer needs and expectations, and personalize the overall last mile customer experience.
Speakers
Dennis McCaffrey
Senior Vice President, Enterprise Sales Management at RXO
Jonathan Turner
Vice President of Technology at Last Mile at RXO
Delve into the crucial role of robotics, driving emerging advancements in the rapidly changing realms of supply chains, consumer behaviors, and market trends. In this session, David Meadow, CIO at Lane Automotive will sit down with Exotec's Stanislas Normand and WTWH's Eugene Demaitre, to discuss his experience innovating warehouse operations with cutting-edge robotics. The panelists will also dissect the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead and engage in thought-provoking discussions on leveraging emerging technologies to optimize supply chains and ultimately enhance customer experiences.
Speakers
Zac Boehm
Vice President of Robotic Solutions at Hy-Tek Intralogistics
David Meadow
Chief Information Officer at Lane Automotive
Stanislas Normand
Managing Director at Exotec
Steve Crowe
Executive Editor, Robotics at WTWH Media
Don’t Miss Out
Get the latest updates and insights delivered to your inbox.