A Case Study: The Southern Hemisphere's Largest Automated Distribution Center
Learn about the motivations behind Coles' decision to implement large-scale automated distribution centers and the outcomes achieved.
Tuesday, October 08, 2024 3:00 PM EDT/Noon PDT
Building an automated warehouse from scratch is a complex and ambitious project. Coles, Australia's second-largest grocer, sought a consulting partner, TMX Transform, with the expertise to navigate a multifaceted site selection process and seamlessly integrate concept design with their automation partner, WITRON. This collaboration aimed not only to manage the technical aspects but also enhance the capabilities of Coles' project management team and upskill employees to operate new automated systems effectively.
You'll hear from Coles' Chief Operating Officer, TMX Transform's Chief Executive Officer, and WITRON's Chief Executive Officer, delve into the motivations behind Coles' decision to implement large-scale automated distribution centers and the outcomes achieved.
They will highlight how TMX Transform led the decision-making process, considering essential factors such as infrastructure, regulations, compliance, and construction management, and discuss WITRON's technology, its impact on operational efficiency, and the resulting benefits for customer experience.
Key Takeaways:
- How a supply chain consulting partner can help your company manage through a complicated and confidential site selection and property design and construction process
- How to coordinate necessary concept design elements with an automation partner navigating a challenging regulatory climate and environmental conditions for the first time
- How a supply chain consultant can support upskilling existing team members to work within more automated systems and mechanical skill sets
Speakers:
Matt Swindells
Chief Operating Officer
Coles
Helmut Prieschenk
Chief Executive Officer
WITRON Logistik + Informatik
Travis Erridge
Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer
TMX Transform
Host: David Maloney
Group Editorial Director
DC Velocity and Supply Chain Xchange