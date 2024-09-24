A Case Study: The Southern Hemisphere's Largest Automated Distribution Center

Tuesday, October 08, 2024 3:00 PM EDT/Noon PDT

Building an automated warehouse from scratch is a complex and ambitious project. Coles, Australia's second-largest grocer, sought a consulting partner, TMX Transform, with the expertise to navigate a multifaceted site selection process and seamlessly integrate concept design with their automation partner, WITRON. This collaboration aimed not only to manage the technical aspects but also enhance the capabilities of Coles' project management team and upskill employees to operate new automated systems effectively.

You'll hear from Coles' Chief Operating Officer, TMX Transform's Chief Executive Officer, and WITRON's Chief Executive Officer, delve into the motivations behind Coles' decision to implement large-scale automated distribution centers and the outcomes achieved.

They will highlight how TMX Transform led the decision-making process, considering essential factors such as infrastructure, regulations, compliance, and construction management, and discuss WITRON's technology, its impact on operational efficiency, and the resulting benefits for customer experience.

Key Takeaways:

How a supply chain consulting partner can help your company manage through a complicated and confidential site selection and property design and construction process

How to coordinate necessary concept design elements with an automation partner navigating a challenging regulatory climate and environmental conditions for the first time

How a supply chain consultant can support upskilling existing team members to work within more automated systems and mechanical skill sets

Speakers:



Matt Swindells

Chief Operating Officer

Coles

Helmut Prieschenk

Chief Executive Officer

WITRON Logistik + Informatik

Travis Erridge

Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

TMX Transform

Host: David Maloney

Group Editorial Director

DC Velocity and Supply Chain Xchange

